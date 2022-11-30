Submit Release
MEDIA ADVISORY: Union leaders to hold press conference on Bill 124 victory

/EIN News/ -- TORONTO, Nov. 29, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The Ontario Federation of Labour (OFL) and union leaders from the coalition that launched the Charter challenge against Bill 124 will hold a press conference regarding the court’s decision.

The Ontario Superior Court of Justice struck down Bill 124 in its entirety on the basis that it violates the fundamental constitutional rights to collectively bargain and to strike.

On Wednesday, November 30 at 9:30 a.m., Patty Coates, OFL President will be joined by union leaders to highlight this important victory.

Date: Wednesday, November 30, 2022

Time: 9:30 a.m.

Location: Media Studio, Legislative Building, Room 149, Queen’s Park, Toronto, ON

Speakers:

  • Patty Coates, President, Ontario Federation of Labour
  • Fred Hahn, President, CUPE Ontario
  • Bernie Robinson, Interim President, Ontario Nurses’ Association
  • Sharleen Stewart, President, SEIU Healthcare

For more information, please contact:
Melissa Palermo
Director of Communications
Ontario Federation of Labour
mpalermo@ofl.ca l 416-894-3456

