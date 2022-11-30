Presagis and Airbus Partner to Provide VELOCITY 5D Users Direct Access to OneAtlas Satellite Imagery

Montreal, Canada, November 28, 2022 — Presagis, developer of the VELOCITY 5D (V5D) digital twin production platform, has partnered with Airbus Defence and Space to give Presagis customers direct access to the OneAtlas satellite image library from inside the V5D workspace. V5D users can obtain Airbus imagery to fill in geospatial data gaps during digital twin generation or for dynamic updating after it has been created.





“Our content-on-demand partnership with Airbus puts the entire world of high-quality satellite imagery at the fingertips of V5D users,” said Jean-Michel Briere, Presagis President. “Direct OneAtlas access means our customers can search and access imagery from the geospatial industry’s most diverse offering of satellite data, including the new 30cm Pléiades Neo imagery.”





Launched in November 2022 by Presagis, V5D is a cloud-based platform that quickly and automatically converts massive volumes of geospatial data into high-fidelity 3D digital twins. With no geospatial processing expertise, V5D users can easily produce accurate digital twins from multiple 2D data sets, including GIS vector layers, remote sensing imagery, and other structured and unstructured data of any size, format, or type.





OneAtlas from Airbus is an online portal that enables users to easily obtain the best satellite image, or combination of imagery, for their specific application, area of interest, and budget. Providing access primarily to the unrivaled Airbus constellation of optical imaging satellites, OneAtlas is the gateway for geospatial professionals to choose from a wide selection of image data resolutions, spectral bands, modes, swaths, and revisits.





“The OneAtlas portal also enables V5D users to schedule tasking of new satellite image acquisitions,” said Briere. “This dynamic updating ensures that 3D digital twins generated in V5D are always accurate, up to date, and realistic.”





V5D leverages artificial intelligence and game engine technology to run complex visualization and simulation scenarios that derive context from the digital twins. This empowers users to better interpret the dynamic world around them, model for future situations, and make improved decisions by visualizing and prioritizing conditions, challenges, and risks in real time.





Presagis will demonstrate the unmatched speed, scalability, and realism of the V5D platform and discuss the new Airbus partnership in booth #2334 at the 2022 Interservice/Industry Training, Simulation & Education Conference (I/ITSEC) being held Nov. 28-Dec. 2 in Orlando, Florida.





To learn more about V5D, please visit www.velocity5d.com.

About Presagis:

PRESAGIS is a global leader providing advanced 3D modeling and simulation, and embedded software solutions to the aerospace, defense, security, critical infrastructure, and GIS markets. PRESAGIS combines an open simulation development framework with expert professional services to help customers build vast dynamic virtual environments, deliver game-quality immersive simulations – all the while streamlining workflows and reducing risks. PRESAGIS recently launched cloud-based VELOCITY 5D platform quickly and automatically converts massive volumes of 2D geospatial data into high-fidelity 3D digital twins. V5D leverages artificial intelligence and game engine technology to run complex visualization and simulation scenarios that derive context from the digital twins. PRESAGIS is also at the forefront of avionics software design for certifiable cockpit displays, and, together with its 3D modeling and simulation offerings, serves hundreds of customers worldwide, including many of the world's most respected organizations such as Boeing, Lockheed Martin, Airbus, BAE Systems, and CAE. For more information, visit www.presagis.com.



