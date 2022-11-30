iNESS Data Twins of Commercial Spaces Powered by Bentley iTwin

Data Twins of Commercial Spaces integrates human behavior modeling with a building’s operations

Rochester, N.Y. – November 22nd, 2022 – iNESS 360 announced the addition of Data Twins of Commercial Spaces to Bentley Systems’ Powered by iTwin program. Data Twins of Commercial Spaces enables owners and operators to better manage the use of commercial spaces by integrating human behavior modeling with a building’s operations.

INESS converts commercial spaces into data streaming sources to model human behavior and how indoor circumstances affect that behavior by integrating the INESS system into the structure of the building. The system developed predictive models on usage trends and indoor circumstances to optimize space, energy usage, and operations without needing to invest in expensive BMS systems

By using the Bentley iTwin platform INESS will integrate the data and data models directly to the building architectural model and create a data twin of the day-cycle of the building.

“Imagine an internet where buildings are connected and talking,” said CEO Soner Haci. “In the future, anyone would be able to buy data from commercial buildings. This data is the evolution of how companies are able to interact with modern commercial spaces. INESS is proud to announce our adoption of the Bentley iTwin platform to create the next version of Data Twins for Commercial Spaces that is not only smart, but also intelligent.”

“We are very pleased to have iNESS 360 add their Data Twins of Commercial Spaces to the Powered by iTwin program,” said Adam Klatzkin, Vice President, iTwin Platform, at Bentley Systems. “In doing so, iNESS 360 joins the growing ecosystem of software developers enabling digital twin solutions with the iTwin platform. Their Data Twins of Commercial Spaces solution is a great example of how digital twin technology can model human behavior with streaming data to optimize indoor space, energy usage, and operations.”

About iNESS 360

The models and data that are created through the INESS system are streamed into the data exchange platform where the data is sold to an ever-increasing number of vertical sectors such as Marketing, Consulting, Smart City Applications, Financial and Insurance Markets so that building owners can monetize their data and, at the same time, optimize their operations and investments.

www.iness360.com

About the Bentley iTwin Platform

The Bentley iTwin platform is an open, scalable cloud platform that enables development teams to build applications that create, visualize, and analyze digital twins of infrastructure assets. Applications built on the Bentley iTwin platform allow users to incorporate engineering data created by diverse design tools into a living digital twin, aligning it with reality modeling and other associated data without disrupting current tools or processes. The platform also enables the visualization and tracking of all changes, including changes in real-world conditions from drones and IoT-connected sensors. The Bentley iTwin platform facilitates solutions to provide actionable insights for decision-makers across the complete asset lifecycle. The Bentley iTwin platform is the foundation for applications ‘powered by iTwin’ and digital twin solutions created by Bentley and its strategic co-venturers, digital integrators, system integrators, independent software vendors, and software developers.

https://www.bentley.com/software/itwin-platform/

