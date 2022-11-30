Bill Kloes joins Navenio as COO to drive US expansion

Navenio strengthens senior team with the appointment of a new Chief Operating Officer to build out its global offering

Oxford, UK; 29th November 2022: Navenio, the health and location technology scaleup, today announces the appointment of healthcare industry veteran, Bill Kloes, as Chief Operating Officer.

Bill, who has a background in healthcare IT, is a highly experienced Chief Operating Officer (COO) with over 30 years experience in scaling up tech businesses and has an impressive track record in building successful teams and managing profitable operations. Previous roles include VP of Customer Operations, General Manager of Managed Services at McKesson and VP of Professional Services at Nuance.

Bill’s appointment will help to deliver the company’s long term vision to bring the benefits of indoor location to everyone, everywhere. Navenio’s infrastructure-free indoor location solutions, the equivalent of GPS for use indoors, power a range of apps and platforms in sectors including healthcare.

Connie Moser, CEO at Navenio, said: “We’re now at an exciting phase of our growth, as we expand into the US and beyond. Bill has a wealth of experience in the tech scale up space to help us grow and achieve our goals, not only in the healthcare sector but in a wide range of verticals. I welcome Bill to our team and look forward to the results that we can achieve together.”

Bill Kloes added: “With a range of experience in the healthcare sector behind me, I’m excited to be joining Navenio to help the company grow its presence in the US. There is huge demand for innovation within the sector, as health services try to get back to capacity. The company is going a long way in supporting patient flow and optimising efficiency and capacity and I look forward to being part of the Navenio journey.”

Navenio has already forged strong relationships with health systems and facilities management operators in the UK and US. The company is also currently developing a proven and globally scalable evidence base to further support improved patient flow across the health economy.

About Navenio

Navenio was spun out of the Department of Computer Science, University of Oxford in 2015, by Professor Niki Trigoni (Founder and CTO), and has an established team of more than 80 people which continues to grow. Navenio was given a strong commendation in KPMG’s British Tech Pioneers 2020 Programme, has been named as part of the DIT100 and Tech Nation’s Upscale 6.0 this year, as well as winning both commercial and academic awards.

Navenio’s location technology is developed from world-class University of Oxford science. In brief, using only a smartphone’s sensors, the fusion of four unique technologies creates a highly scalable indoor location, providing actionable insight immediately. Privacy and security are inherent within the Navenio technology and the company is Cyber Essentials Plus certified, GDPR, HIPAA and NHS Data Security and Protection Toolkit compliant.



