National Assembly Chairman arrives in Australia, beginning official visit

VIETNAM, November 29 - CANBERRA — National Assembly Chairman Vương Đình Huệ and the Vietnamese NA's delegation arrived in Canberra on Tuesday evening (local time), starting an official visit to Australia from November 30 - December 3 at the invitation of Speaker of the Australian House of Representatives Milton Dick, and President of the Australian Senate Sue Lines.

Huệ and the delegation were greeted at the airport by Vietnamese Ambassador to Australia Nguyễn Tất Thành, Deputy President of the Australian Senate Andrew McLachlan, and officials from the Australian House of Representatives and the Foreign Ministry.

Australia is a strategic partner of Việt Nam in the South Pacific region. The cooperation between the two countries is developing strongly across various areas, while the bilateral cooperation mechanisms are flexibly deployed in both face-to-face and online formats.

Two-way trade between Việt Nam and Australia has seen a high growth rate despite impacts of the COVID-19 pandemic, hitting US$12.4 billion in 2021 and $12 billion in the first nine months of 2022, representing year-on-year increases of nearly 50 per cent and 31.5 per cent, respectively.

Australia has provided Việt Nam with stable official development assistance (ODA). On October 25, Australia announced its budget for the 2022-23 fiscal year, under which the country will increase ODA for Việt Nam to AUD$92.8 million compared to AUD$78.9 million in the 2021-22 fiscal year.

Việt Nam and Australia will celebrate the 50th founding anniversary of their diplomatic relations in 2023. Australia has expressed its wish to elevate the relations with Việt Nam to a comprehensive strategic partnership on the occasion.

Cooperative ties between the Vietnamese NA and the Parliament of Australia have also been developing, both bilaterally and multilaterally, importantly contributing to the relationship between the two nations.

At regional and global inter-parliamentary forums, the two countries’ lawmakers also engaged in discussions and exchanges on regional and global issues of common concern.

The Vietnamese top legislator is scheduled to hold talks with President of the Australian Senate Sue Lines and Speaker of the Australian House of Representatives Milton Dick on November 30.

During the trip, NA Chairman Huệ will have meetings with high-ranking leaders, a number of ministers and state governors; attend the Việt Nam – Australia education and economic cooperation forums.

He will also meet with students of a number of universities, and representatives of the Vietnamese community in the country. — VNS