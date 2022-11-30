FW: I89 N MM96 Area

From: Hanley, Elaine

Sent: Tuesday, November 29, 2022 4:56 PM

To: AOT - HWY OSB TMC <AOT.HWYMOBTMC@vermont.gov>

Subject: I89 N MM96 Area

State of Vermont

Department of Public Safety

Vermont State Police

Williston Barracks

Press Release – Highway / Traffic Notification

I89 NB in the area of MM96 has traffic backed up due to a Motor vehicle accident.

This incident is expected to last until further notice. Specific details are not yet available, and updates will be provided as appropriate.

Motorists should expect delays in the area or seek alternate routes.

Please drive carefully.

VSP Williston

802-878-7111