FW: I89 N MM96 Area
From: Hanley, Elaine
Sent: Tuesday, November 29, 2022 4:56 PM
To: AOT - HWY OSB TMC <AOT.HWYMOBTMC@vermont.gov>
Subject: I89 N MM96 Area
State of Vermont
Department of Public Safety
Vermont State Police
Williston Barracks
Press Release – Highway / Traffic Notification
I89 NB in the area of MM96 has traffic backed up due to a Motor vehicle accident.
This incident is expected to last until further notice. Specific details are not yet available, and updates will be provided as appropriate.
Motorists should expect delays in the area or seek alternate routes.
Please drive carefully.
VSP Williston
802-878-7111