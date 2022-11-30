St. Johnsbury Barracks / Multiple See List

VSP News Release-Incident

STATE OF VERMONT

DEPARTMENT OF PUBLIC SAFETY

VERMONT STATE POLICE

NEWS RELEASE

CASE#: 22A4009360

RANK/TROOPER FULL NAME: Trooper Tyler Davidson

STATION: St. Johnsbury

CONTACT#: 802-748-3111

DATE/TIME: 11/29/2022 at 1000 hours

INCIDENT LOCATION: US Route 302 & Tucker Rd, Orange

VIOLATION: Hindering Arrest, Accessory After the Fact, Grossly Negligent Operation, Excessive Speed, Attempting to Elude

ACCUSED: Heather Bailey

AGE: 38

CITY, STATE OF RESIDENCE: Bradford, VT

SUMMARY OF INCIDENT:

On the above mentioned date and time, Troopers with the Vermont State Police attempted to take Justin French, an individual with several outstanding warrants, into custody via a motor vehicle stop. The operator of said vehicle, Heather Bailey, assisted the wanted individual in evading the State Police, and also committed several motor vehicle violations while doing so. Bailey was taken into custody and lodged on lack of $15,000 bail.

The Vermont State Police is actively seeking Zachary Butts in connection with this incident, if anyone has any information regarding his or Justin French’s whereabouts, please contact the Vermont State Police St. Johnsbury Barracks at 802-748-3111.

COURT ACTION: Yes

COURT DATE/TIME: 11/30/2022 @ 1200

COURT: Orange

LODGED - LOCATION: Northeast Regional Correctional Facility

BAIL: $15,000

MUG SHOT: Not Available

*Please note: court date and time are subject to change at the discretion of the court. Please call the criminal court clerk to confirm arraignment time.

Trooper Tyler Davidson

Vermont State Police – St. Johnsbury

1068 US-5 #1, St Johnsbury, VT 05819

802-748-3111

Tyler.davidson@vermont.gov