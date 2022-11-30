St. Johnsbury Barracks / Multiple See List
VSP News Release-Incident
CASE#: 22A4009360
RANK/TROOPER FULL NAME: Trooper Tyler Davidson
STATION: St. Johnsbury
CONTACT#: 802-748-3111
DATE/TIME: 11/29/2022 at 1000 hours
INCIDENT LOCATION: US Route 302 & Tucker Rd, Orange
VIOLATION: Hindering Arrest, Accessory After the Fact, Grossly Negligent Operation, Excessive Speed, Attempting to Elude
ACCUSED: Heather Bailey
AGE: 38
CITY, STATE OF RESIDENCE: Bradford, VT
SUMMARY OF INCIDENT:
On the above mentioned date and time, Troopers with the Vermont State Police attempted to take Justin French, an individual with several outstanding warrants, into custody via a motor vehicle stop. The operator of said vehicle, Heather Bailey, assisted the wanted individual in evading the State Police, and also committed several motor vehicle violations while doing so. Bailey was taken into custody and lodged on lack of $15,000 bail.
The Vermont State Police is actively seeking Zachary Butts in connection with this incident, if anyone has any information regarding his or Justin French’s whereabouts, please contact the Vermont State Police St. Johnsbury Barracks at 802-748-3111.
COURT ACTION: Yes
COURT DATE/TIME: 11/30/2022 @ 1200
COURT: Orange
LODGED - LOCATION: Northeast Regional Correctional Facility
BAIL: $15,000
MUG SHOT: Not Available
*Please note: court date and time are subject to change at the discretion of the court. Please call the criminal court clerk to confirm arraignment time.
Trooper Tyler Davidson
Vermont State Police – St. Johnsbury
1068 US-5 #1, St Johnsbury, VT 05819
802-748-3111