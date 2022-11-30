"FORGET ME NOT," STARRING KYLE MARLETT, MAGICALLY APPEARS AT THE GASLIGHT THEATER IN ST. LOUIS
Magician Kyle Marlett w/ Co-Creator, Co-Writer, & Co-Director Gunnar Sizemore's "Forget Me Not" Examines Our Time on Earth with Stunning VisualsST. LOUIS, MO, UNITED STATES , November 29, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- A pair of young Hollywood heavyweights are bringing an evening of magic and mystery to the STL. "Forget Me Not" debuts on December 2 at 8 pm at The Gaslight Theater, 360 North Boyle Avenue, with shows each Thursday, Friday, Saturday, and Sunday through December 18. Master magician Kyle Marlett and Forget Me Not's co-creator, actor, director, and voice actor Gunnar Sizemore have teamed up to bring Gateway City audiences stunning visuals, impossible illusions, and raw storytelling for the never-before-seen show. Their ambitious goal is to create a new piece of theatre that combines magic and storytelling into the kind of show audiences have never seen before.
Marlett says that now that he has amassed over 1.5 million online followers and over a billion views, he's now "focused on more meaningful connections; Why are we here, and what do we leave behind?"
Sizemore, the show's co-creator, says that "Forget Me Not" is the journey of one human figuring out what it means to be remembered. We've all experienced the feeling that there's not enough time. We sometimes wonder what will happen after we're gone, how our stories will be told, and how we can leave a lasting impact. In our show, Kyle asks these questions of himself and seeks to find answers with you in the audience."
Magician Kyle Marlett is running out of time. All his life, he's felt the overwhelming need to leave a mark on the world. It's a lifelong pursuit that leads him to magic, this show, and this moment. "Forget Me Not" examines our time on earth and the connections between all of us.
Kyle is an American magician based in Los Angeles with a passion for real magic. He has performed on national television, including "The Tonight Show," "RuPaul’s Drag Race,” and “Penn & Teller’s Fool Us.” He has produced original magic for some of Hollywood’s biggest blockbusters and several of Netflix’s most-viewed series.
Co-Creator, Co-Writer, and Co-Director Gunnar Sizemore is known for his creative voice acting on over one hundred animated titles (the award-winning “Craig of the Creek,” “Kung Fu Panda: Paws of Destiny,” “Ultraman,” etc.) as well as his work in front of the camera on the hit ABC series NASHVILLE.
As a director and writer, Gunnar’s latest film, STERLING (starring Malcolm Goodwin), is set to premiere in early 2023.
“Forget Me Not” opens in St. Louis on Friday, December 2, 2022, and runs through December 18, 2022 (Thurs-Friday-Saturday). Showtimes are at 8 pm each evening at The Gaslight Theater, 360 N. Boyle Avenue, St. Louis, MO 63108. For more information, visit www.gaslighttheater.net
