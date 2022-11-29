Important Announcement Regarding the 2023 Civic and Community Center Financing Fund (CCCFF) Application Cycle 

The Nebraska Department of Economic Development (DED) is announcing important information pertaining to the 2023 application cycle of the Civic and Community Center Financing Fund (CCCFF) program.

During the 2022 Legislative Session, Nebraska statute was amended to include tribal governments as eligible applicants under the CCCFF program. This forthcoming 2023 application cycle will be the first to include tribal governments as eligible entities, adding eligibility and flexibility under this competitive, annual program.

“DED is excited to make available this flagship state program for community development to our tribal government partners,” shared Director Tony Goins. “A proven tool for community enrichment in our Nebraska municipalities, Civic and Community Center Financing Fund now becomes an instrument for our Nebraska tribal governments to promote economic opportunity and a higher quality of life.”

Based on projections, the available aid in the upcoming CCCFF application cycle is expected to near pre-pandemic levels. CCCFF is funded by turnback taxes collected from arenas and convention centers; and revenues to the Fund are steadily increasing. Therefore, maximum amounts awardable to recipients during the 2023 cycle are projected to correspond with “Grant Maximum Schedule B.” Note that if deemed necessary, DED reserves the option to reduce maximum award amounts to meet budgetary requirements, at which time an announcement will be made.

Grant Maximum Schedule B

Municipality Population Amount 100,000-299,999 $3,375,000 40,000-99,999 $1,687,000 20,000-39,999 $1,125,000 10,000-19,999 $900,000 Less than 10,000 $562,000 All Tribal Governments $3,375,000

The CCCFF Application & Program Guidelines reflect the changes announced in this release. Detailed information can also be found in the accompanying Fact Sheet and FAQ, which applicants are encouraged to review. These and other program materials are published and available under the Program Resources section of the CCCFF webpage.

This announcement has no impact on already-awarded CCCFF projects.

For questions, contact Jenny B. Mason at jenny.mason@nebraska.gov.