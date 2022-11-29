New Hampshire's Hobbs Brewing Company Claims Gold Medal at the Great American Beer Festival®

Sugar Moon - Rum Wins Prestigious Brewing Honor in Experimental - Wood-Aged

/EIN News/ -- OSSIPEE, N.H., Nov. 29, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Hobbs Brewing Company won a gold medal at the 2022 Great American Beer Festival (GABF) competition. Presented by the Brewers Association, GABF is the nation's largest commercial beer competition and recognizes the most outstanding beers produced in the United States.

Hobbs Brewing Company was recognized in the Experimental - Wood-Aged beer-style category for its Sugar Moon - Rum, a Maple Wee Heavy Scotch Ale brewed with New Hampshire maple syrup and candy cap mushrooms, and aged in rum barrels. This is the third, and highest, GABF honor for Hobbs Brewing Company, which took home Bronze in 2016 and Silver in 2017, both in the Classic Saison category for its One Arm Farmhouse Ale. Hobbs is the only brewery from New Hampshire to take home Gold in 2022, and one of only two to be honored at the Festival this year.

Hobbs Brewing Company is a 15 BBL brewery and tap room in Ossipee, New Hampshire. Hobbs Tavern & Brewing Company opened in 2014 in West Ossipee, with the majority of brewing production and packaging shifting to the new brewery in 2020.

The top three winners in the competition's 98 beer categories covering 177 different beer styles were announced Oct. 8 at the Great American Beer Festival awards ceremony held at the Colorado Convention Center in Denver, Colorado.

The 2022 GABF competition winners were selected by an international panel of 235 expert judges from 9,904 entries, plus 94 Collaboration and 35 Pro-Am entries, received from 2,154 U.S. breweries.

"Each year, the Great American Beer Festival showcases the best that American brewers have to offer," said Chris Williams, competition director, Great American Beer Festival. "With more than 9,900 entries, this year's competition was the most competitive to date. Congratulations to all the winners who truly demonstrated why the U.S. is the best brewing nation in the world."

