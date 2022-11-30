Submit Release
Under Secretary of State for Management John Bass to Visit Papua New Guinea, Fiji, Australia, and Thailand

Under Secretary of State for Management John Bass will travel to Port Moresby, Papua New Guinea, Suva, Fiji, Sydney, Australia, and Bangkok, Thailand from November 30 to December 7.  The Under Secretary’s travel to the region reflects the United States’ commitment to engage meaningfully with fellow Pacific and Southeast Asian nations in the spirit of partnership and friendship.

While in Port Moresby, Under Secretary Bass will attend the dedication ceremony for the new U.S. Embassy complex.  The $250 million dollar project is a symbol of our enduring commitment to supporting democracy, prosperity, and security in Papua New Guinea, Solomon Islands, and Vanuatu.  A model of environmental stewardship, the new embassy gives the United States an even more capable foundation to continue to develop and deepen our ties with the region.  Under Secretary Bass will also meet with Prime Minister James Marape to discuss our commitment to the Pacific region and efforts to deepen our engagement with Papua New Guinea.

Under Secretary Bass will travel to Fiji, Australia, and Thailand to visit our diplomatic posts and meet with U.S. diplomats, their families, and our Locally Employed Staff.

