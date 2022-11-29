Gil Villavecer's Continued Commitment to the Cosmos National International Pageant Grows

November 29th, 2022 - Gil Villavecer and Frontier Dental Lab have a strong partnership with the Cosmos Pageant Organization, and their dedication to the pageant continues through sponsorship and collaboration.

The Cosmos National and International Pageants have set themselves apart from the traditional beauty pageant. The organization strives to promote sisterhood, diversity and confidence among participants in its state, national and international contests. Beauty and poise alone cannot secure the coveted titles -- contestants must also compete in categories like “Fitness” and “Interview”.

Like the Cosmos, Gil has also set himself apart from the traditional head judge. His unwavering integrity and commitment to the Cosmos have allowed him to be involved through every stage of the competition. Gil has been able to elevate the Cosmos by incorporating platinum sponsors like Frontier Dental Lab, which hold the same values of self-confidence and success.

“We believe so much in the Cosmos Organization that we plan on continuing our commitment in the foreseeable future for a flourishing relationship,” says Head Judge Villavecer. “Our global ambassadors embody the beauty of a Frontier Smile and shine throughout their communities through service and appearances.”

As a beauty brand, the partnership between Frontier and the Cosmos is as beautiful as the smile makeovers awarded to the most deserving delegates. Frontier builds a strong relationship with the smile makeover recipients and positions them as ambassadors for the brand. Frontier Dental Lab is a major sponsor of the Cosmos Pageant and looks forward to continuing its support in 2023 and beyond.

ABOUT FRONTIER DENTAL LAB

Frontier Dental Lab Group helps dentists succeed. The group of dental labs, including Frontier Dental Lab, specializes in veneers, implants, dentures, and full-service dental lab products and restorations. Frontier helps dentists market their practices on social media and other channels through Frontier’s direct-to-consumer campaigns.

www.frontierdentallab.com

Media Contact

Company Name: Otter Public Relations

Contact Person: Gabrielle Lask

Email: Send Email

Phone: 9735708428

Address:100 E Pine St

City: Orlando

State: FL

Country: United States

Website: www.otterpr.com



Press Release Distributed by ABNewswire.com

To view the original version on ABNewswire visit: Gil Villavecer's Continued Commitment to the Cosmos National International Pageant Grows