Orondaam Otto Delivers Inspiring Keynote Address at UNESCO World Conference on Education in Tashkent, Uzbekistan.

Orondaam Otto is a renowned social entrepreneur, educator, public speaker and founder of Slum2School Africa. Otto gave a moving speech at the UNESCO General Assembly at the 2022 World Conference on Early Childhood Care and Education held in Tashkent, Uzbekistan.

According to UNESCO’s Institute for Statistics, it is estimated that over one-fifth of children between the ages of about 6 and 11 are out of school, followed by one-third of youth between the ages of about 12 and 14. Almost 60% of youth between the ages of about 15 and 17 are not in school.

Despite the alarming numbers, education in Africa is gradually improving, and at a much steadier pace in recent years relative to the past decade. The brightest minds in the world of education convened at the 2022 World Conference on Early Childhood Care and Education hosted in Tashkent, Uzbekistan.

UNESCO’s General Assembly event was followed by more than 2,000 delegates from all United Nations Member countries. Orondaam Otto took the stage and delivered a heartfelt keynote address in front of the attendees, imparting that “It isn’t enough to encourage the brain drain by exporting Africa’s best talents to grow other economies, we must equally be intentional about ensuring that the growing population in Africa, which will double in three decades, becomes an asset for not just the global economy, but for Africa.”

The footage of Otto’s inspiring speech quickly reached thousands of people from all age groups across various social media platforms, provoking relevant conversations around the value and urgency of investing in education, specifically in Africa, proving that Orondaam’s message resonated with the youth, business leaders, forward-thinkers, and people wanting to make a difference across all compass points.

Orondaam opened the keynote address speech by pointing out that the world just reached a new milestone – the global population has eclipsed eight billion people, imparting the following:

“Projections by the United Nations show that the world’s population will reach 10 billion people in 30 years. About 95% of this growth will take place in low and medium-income countries,” said Orondaam Otto.

Orondaam pointed out that the rising population among low-income countries could pose a threat to families and especially children if active measures are not taken to empower the youth with the tools and knowledge required to create and sustain a better life for themselves and their families, stating:

“Africa will account for 75% of this growth, that’s about 1.4 billion people, and my country, Nigeria, will be the third most populous country in the world. With population growth, the majority and over 70% of these people will live in low-income communities, and while this is a great opportunity it could also be a huge threat if we fail to maximize the window of opportunity that we have,” Mr. Otto said.

Left-Right - Kailash Satyarthi, 2014 Nobel prize winner, Dr. Tashkhodjaev Mukhtorkhon, Board Chairman/Founder Kokand University and Orondaam Otto, Executive Director/Founder Slum2School Africa.

As a young graduate, Orondaam visited Lagos and saw children aged between 3 to 15 who had never been to school. He saw a trend that was bordering on tradition where communities never expected, let alone encouraged the youngest to become educated.

In Orondaam’s words, “boys were expected to grow up to become fishermen, and girls were expected to grow up to become housewives and petty traders.” He left the community that day in 2012 with a committment to make a difference.

Otto quit his job and became laser-focused on raising resources to help elevate the educational system and awareness across Nigeria and Africa. In the first three months of his efforts, Orondaam rallied friends across his network who collectively raised funds to enrol 114 children into school for the first time. Today, the impact of Slum2School Africa has reached over 625,000 children across the country of Nigeria with plans to scale across Africa.

Other speakers at the conference included the President of Uzbekistan, Shavkat Mirziyoyev, UNESCO Director General, Audrey Azoulay, Nobel Prize Winner, Kailash Satyarthi, UNICEF Director for Europe and Central Asia, Afshan Khan, Advisor on Pre-Primary Education, Shahnoza Mirziyoyeva and several other leaders from various UN member countries and the private sector.

