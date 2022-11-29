Primary Battery Market Worth US$ 22.51 Billion by 2027 at 6.30% CAGR | Camelion Batterien GmbH, Duracell Inc., EaglePicher Technologies

IMARC Group expects the market to reach a value of US$ 22.51 Billion by 2027, exhibiting a CAGR of 6.30% during 2022-2027.

The latest research study “Primary Battery Market: Global Industry Trends, Share, Size, Growth, Opportunity and Forecast 2022-2027” by IMARC Group, finds that the global primary battery market size reached US$ 15.42 Billion in 2021. Looking forward, IMARC Group expects the market to reach a value of US$ 22.51 Billion by 2027, exhibiting a CAGR of 6.30% during 2022-2027.

What is Primary Battery?

Primary batteries, commonly known as dry cells, are single-use and non-rechargeable galvanic enclosures that store electricity for convenient usage. They are environment-friendly and offer various advantages, such as instant readiness, reliability, high energy, and storage. Primary batteries are used in cardiac pacemakers, which are surgically embedded into the human body. They are also utilized in several consumer products, including door locks, home smoke detectors, remote-control garage openers, remote controls for televisions and stereo sets, etc. Primary batteries find widespread applications in smart meters, intelligent drill bits in mining, animal-tracking, tire pressure gauges of vehicles, small light beacons, wristwatches, and electric keys.

What are the major drivers for the primary battery market?

The escalating demand for low battery drainage equipment across the globe and the rising utilization of mobile consumer units are among the preliminary factors driving the primary battery market. Besides this, the increasing production of various medical devices, such as surgical tools, defibrillators, robots, hearing aids, infusion pumps, monitors, and meters, is further augmenting the market growth.

Moreover, the elevating need for alkaline primary batteries, owing to their operational capabilities of work over several temperatures, efficient voltage deliverability, longer shelf life, and high energy density, is also catalyzing the global market. Apart from this, the development of various weapons and missiles in the defense sector is acting as another significant growth-inducing factor. Furthermore, the growing product popularity in the agriculture industry to power sensors, irrigation systems, wind generators, and water pumps is anticipated to propel the primary battery market over the forecasted period.

Primary Battery Market Report Scope Report Coverage Details Market size value in 2021 US$ 15.42 Billion Market forecast in 2027 US$ 22.51 Billion Growth Rate CAGR of 6.30% from 2022 to 2027 Base year for estimation 2021 Historical data 2016-2021 Forecast period 2022-2027 Report coverage Revenue forecast, company ranking, competitive landscape, growth factors, and trends Segments covered Type, End Use Industry and Region Regional scope North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America, Middle East and Africa

Key Market Segmentation:

IMARC Group provides an analysis of the key trends in each sub-segment of the global primary battery market, along with forecasts at the global, regional and country level from 2022-2027. Our report has categorized the market based on region, type and end use industry.

Breakup by Type:

Primary Alkaline Battery

Primary Lithium Battery

Others

Breakup by End Use Industry:

Defense

Aerospace

Medical

Aviation

Others

Region:

North America: (United States, Canada)

Asia Pacific: (China, Japan, India, South Korea, Australia, Indonesia, Others)

Europe: (Germany, France, United Kingdom, Italy, Spain, Russia, Others)

Latin America: (Brazil, Mexico, Others)

Middle East and Africa

List of Major Key Players:

Camelion Batterien GmbH

Duracell Inc.

EaglePicher Technologies

Energizer Holdings Inc.

FDK Corporation (Fujitsu Limited)

GP Industries Limited (Gold Peak Industries Limited)

Integer Holdings Corporation

Maxell Ltd. (Hitachi Ltd.)

Panasonic Holdings Corporation

Saft (TotalEnergies SE)

Ultralife Corporation.

