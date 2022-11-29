Submit Release
Fish and Game officers seek information about a wasted bull elk near Mackay

On November 27, Conservation Officers discovered a bull elk that was shot and left to waste just south of the Pass Creek Road near Mackay. The temperature of the carcass led officers to believe it had been shot earlier that same day. Remains of a second elk and drag marks were also found nearby. No bull harvest season is currently open in the area. 

"Given this location, it is likely that someone has information that will help us determine who shot and left this elk," says Idaho Conservation Officer Steve Roberts. "If anyone has any information, we would appreciate a call to our Citizens Against Poaching hotline."

Anyone with information that may be helpful in this case is encouraged to call the Upper Snake Regional Office 208-525-7290, Citizen’s Against Poaching hotline 1-800-632-5999 or report online at https://idfg.idaho.gov/poacher. Callers can remain anonymous, and a reward is being offered for information that leads to a citation.

 

