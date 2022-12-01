MyEListing.com Powers Listing Software for Central Florida Brokerage Atkins Commercial Real Estate
AUSTIN, TEXAS, USA, December 1, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- MyEListing.com, a commercial real estate listing and data platform that’s entirely free to use, has recently partnered with Central Florida CRE brokerage Atkins Commercial Real Estate to power their property listing software.
Atkins Commercial Real Estate provides tenant and buyer representation for business owners looking for commercial property. They specialize in helping their clients buy or lease office, restaurant, retail, and specialty real estate with favorable terms and offer a combined 35 years of experience in the industry to the market.
“Atkins Commercial Real Estate LLC enjoys and benefits from its relationship with MyEListing.com,” said Bob Atkins, licensed real estate broker and part-owner at Atkins Commercial Real Estate. “The ability to tie our listing shown on MyEListing.com into our website, Atkinscre.com, is very easy and is offered at no additional cost, unlike some other commercial real estate listing services.”
Atkins credits MyEListing.com’s assistance as valuable in today’s market. “I recommend MyEListing as a tool to market properties in this active and competitive commercial real estate market,” he says. Atkins’s roster of clientele stretches from coffee shop and yoga studio owners to lawyers and jewelry businesses.
MyEListing.com is a national commercial real estate marketplace and data platform helping real estate professionals and others from all corners of the industry. Users can sign up for free and get access to accurate local market intelligence, comp software, and more. MyEListing.com also supports other players in the industry, including NAI Global, Colliers, and Cushman & Wakefield.
Brian Kidder
MyEListing.com
+1 512-779-4228
brian@myelisting.com