George Jacob conferred Queen Elizabeth II's Platinum Jubilee Medal of Honor by RCGS Gov. Lois Mitchell

Former Alberta Lt. Gov and RCGS Gov. Lois Mitchell and Mr. George Jacob Queen Elizabeth II Platinum Jubilee Medal of Honor

SAN FRANCISCO, CALIFORNIA, USA, November 29, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- George Jacob, President & CEO of the Smithsonian Affiliated Aquarium of the Bay in San Francisco, was conferred the late Queen Elizabeth II Platinum Jubilee Medal of excellence at a sobering ceremony held at McDougall Center in Calgary, Canada on Nov 28, 2022.

Awarded for his lifetime contributions to public service and the establishment of many museums, authorship of numerous books and articles on the future of museum design, policy, and thought leadership on civil societies, as well as his contribution on various national and international Boards, George Jacob’s investiture was presided by RCGS Governor Hon’ble Lois Mitchell. A recipient of the 2019 Louis Kamookak Medal from the Royal Canadian Geographical Society, Jacob has planned and worked on over 100 museum projects worldwide. India born George Jacob is a Commonwealth scholar and is Canada’s first visible minority immigrant museum CEO.

With the Queen’s passing on September 8 this platinum jubilee year marking the 70th anniversary of her accession to the throne, the Platinum Jubilee Medal is the last honor in the Commonwealth that carries her effigy and Royal Cypher. Fifteen Canadians were conferred this distinction for their exemplary contributions to humanity.