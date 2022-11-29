Submit Release
PRESS RELEASE: Center Street PAC Parts Ways with Spokesman Joe Walsh

/EIN News/ -- Hudson, Nov. 29, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Center Street PAC (www.centerstreetpac.com), a nonpartisan political action committee, announced it has mutually agreed to part ways with its spokesman, former Congressman Joe Walsh.

“Building an organization from idea to successful operation requires a great deal of work and some early believers. We are grateful Joe believed in us from the start. We wish him the best in his future endeavors and are excited for Center Street’s next chapter,” said Center Street Co-Founder Matthew O’Brien. 

Center Street is a nonpartisan super PAC designed to combat the destructive tribalism threatening democracy by supporting credible candidates, regardless of political party, against extremist challengers and incumbents. Founded by former Republican strategist Jacob Perry and private businessman Matt O’Brien, Center Street advocates for the election of candidates who demonstrate stable and effective governing policies. 

About Center Street PAC
Center Street (www.centerstreetpac.com) is a nonpartisan political action committee designed to combat the destructive tribalism that threatens our democracy. Center Street is focused on beating the extremist incumbents and challengers who divide us by supporting rational political candidates who promote stable and effective governing policies. Center Street’s candidates are Democrats & Republicans who have shown political courage and a willingness to put the country above a party’s interests.


Melissa Amour
Center Street PAC
2672180312
melissaamour72@gmail.com

