Travel Advisory: Extended Weekend Lane Closure for Route 10 South in Providence Starts December 9

As part of the ongoing Route 6/10 Interchange project, the Rhode Island Department of Transportation (RIDOT) will temporarily close one of the two lanes on Route 10 South in Providence, between the Route 6 West exit and the Westminster Street overpass, for an extended weekend from 7 p.m. on Friday, December 9 through the afternoon hours on Monday, December 12. RIDOT expects the lane closure will cause delays, and could impact the Monday afternoon commute, and recommends motorists provide more travel time or seek an alternate route such as I-95 South.

During the closure RIDOT will pave this section of Route 10 South and remove existing lane shifts. The will level the roadway to connect different portions of the highway under construction and provide contractor smoother, more direct travel lanes. Not only will this provide a better driving surface for Route 10 South drivers, it will free up other areas where the Department can continue construction over the winter months.

RIDOT's $410 million Route 6/10 Interchange project is completely rebuilding the interchange, which carries about 100,000 vehicles per day, replacing deficient roads and bridges with safe, modern structures with improved traffic flow that will contribute to reduced vehicle emissions. Seven structurally deficient bridges are being replaced. RIDOT will build a total of nine bridges – two of them new – including the signature flyover bridge from Route 10 North to Route 6 West which opened last fall. The project is on time and on budget and scheduled for completion by the end of 2023.

All construction projects are subject to changes in schedule and scope depending on needs, circumstances, findings, and weather.

The 6/10 Interchange Project is made possible by RhodeWorks and the Bipartisan Infrastructure and Improvement Act . RIDOT is committed to bringing Rhode Island's infrastructure into a state of good repair while respecting the environment and striving to improve it. Learn more at www.ridot.net/RhodeWorks.