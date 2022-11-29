Consero recognized as one of the fastest growing companies in Central Texas, making the “Fast 50” for the fourth time

Consero

AUSTIN, TX, USA, November 29, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Consero Global LLC, the pacesetter in Finance as a Service (FaaS), has, for a fourth time, been recognized by the Austin Business Journal on its Fast 50 list of rapidly growing companies in Central Texas.

Ranked #17 this year with a 36% percent compound annual growth rate, Consero has once again proven its outstanding revenue growth year-over-year since it was last named a Fast 50 company in 2020, when it landed #21 on that list.

“This award means so much since we’ve managed to thrive despite the market’s continued uncertainty even as the pandemic recedes,” said Scott Tynes, CEO. “Our technology and our team have proven we can maintain our performance no matter what the world throws at us, and we’re incredibly proud of that.”

“Knowing this growth was driven by best-in-class service for our clients continues to drive our commitment to client success,” said Bill Klein, President. “They rely on our timely, accurate and comprehensive FaaS model to truly understand where their business is, and where it is going. This is especially important crucial in times like these.”

This honor comes just as Consero was named Partner of the Year by Sage Intacct for the sixth straight year, and Best Services Partner by Private Equity Wire.

Consero combines innovative and integrated software, including the Consero SIMPL® financial management console, along with traditional CFO, controller, and bookkeeping services. All of this comes without the time, cost, and effort of creating and managing a full, in-house finance and accounting department. With Consero’s services, companies of all sizes can afford Fortune 500-level financial tools.

About Consero Global

Founded in 2006, Consero disrupts the way businesses build and maintain their finance and accounting function. Through a cloud-based platform, Consero delivers the financial clarity and efficiency needed to drive a business forward. Strategic CFOs are adopting Consero’s cutting-edge Finance as a Service model to free up time and understand how the business is performing. Serving more than 200 clients and their portfolio companies, Consero, backed by BV Investment Partners, provides the control and insight needed to steer businesses toward success. Contact Consero Global for more information about gaining greater control of your financial operations. More info at www.conseroglobal.com.