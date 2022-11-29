Submit Release
Aspen Group, Inc. to Report Financial Results for the Second Quarter Fiscal Year 2023 on December 13, 2022

/EIN News/ -- NEW YORK, Nov. 29, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Aspen Group, Inc. (“Aspen Group” or “AGI”) (Nasdaq: ASPU), an education technology holding company, today announced that it will report financial results for the period ended October 31, 2022, on Tuesday, December 13, 2022, at 4:30 pm ET.

Conference Call Information:

Aspen Group, Inc. will host a conference call to discuss its second quarter fiscal year 2023 results on Tuesday, December 13, 2022, at 4:30 pm ET. Aspen Group, Inc. will issue a press release reporting results after the market closes on that day.

The conference call can be accessed by dialing toll-free (877) 704-4453 (U.S.) or (201) 389-0920 (International), passcode 13734314.

Subsequent to the call, a transcript of the audio cast will be available from the Company’s website at www.aspu.com.

A dial-in replay will be available starting at 7:30 pm ET on December 13, 2022 through 11:59 pm ET on December 20, 2022, which can be accessed by dialing toll-free (844) 512-2921 (U.S.) or (412) 317-6671 (International), passcode 13734314.

About Aspen Group, Inc.:

Aspen Group, Inc. is an education technology holding company that leverages its infrastructure and expertise to allow its two universities, Aspen University and United States University, to deliver on the vision of making college affordable again. For more information, visit www.aspu.com.

Investor Relations Contact:

Kimberly Rogers
Hayden IR
(385) 831-7337
Kim@HaydenIR.com
ircontact@aspen.edu 


Primary Logo

