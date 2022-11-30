Pickcel simplifies launching promotions & service booking for one of North America's largest salon suite franchises
Pickcel's customized digital signage platform helps My Salon Suite display store-directory, live booking availabilities & dynamic promotions on 300+ screens.
The best thing about our solution is that it could automate content delivery at a large scale of 300+ screens”NEW YORK, NY, UNITED STATES, November 30, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- The market for salon suites is expanding in the beauty & wellness industry. Salon suites are essentially suite-styled mini salons that are licensed to a single specialist, such as a hair stylist, cosmetologist, or makeup artist. These are smaller and more private than regular salons, where you get a mix of all services under one roof.
My Salon Suite is one of the largest salon suite franchises in North America, with more than 200 suite spaces across the USA and Canada. The beauty experts renting these suites are self-employed entrepreneurs who determine their own rates, work schedules, and booking terms. Therefore, a customer would require to book the expert services individually.
This called for a scalable solution that would display real-time information about each wellness expert, such as available slots, suite numbers, expert names, phone numbers, and additional promos on the screens installed inside each suite.
Having seen Pickcel's glorious portfolio in creating bespoke solutions for enterprise customers, My Salon Suite teamed up with the fastest-growing digital signage brand to streamline service promotions.
"My Salon Suite's requirement was unique and challenging. They needed to show exactly two pieces of content on each and every screen: their service directory and dynamic promotions. Pretty simple, right? Well, there was a catch," says Pickcel CTO and Co-founder Basudev Saha. He continues, "Not every screen would show the same information directory and promotional media."
To answer the challenge of how this asynchronous content delivery would be done, Pickcel came up with an ingenious idea. It tagged every screen with the suite's unique ID; using API integrations with the My Salon Suite's Salesforce CRM, it retrieved the precise data of each suite's ongoing business.
Further, it developed two custom apps: the Salon App and the Salon Media App. Once these apps were configured, they identified the unique store IDs and automatically delivered the exact content assigned to the specific store display.
This simplified a very complex business challenge for My Salon Suite. "Now, if you are inside a salon suite getting your hair done and you decide to get a message, you can simply look at the screen, check which masseuse is available, call them up, and set an appointment. Done!"
About the Pickcel software
The Pickcel software is an end-to-end screen and content management platform that allows you to control any industrial screen network (kiosk, commercial LED screens, billboards, digital posters, etc.)
Businesses can simply create a free account with Pickcel and start pairing their displays. Some of the key features of the software include:
● Built-in tools to design any content (templates, artboards, layout editors, and 60+ content apps)
● Everything can be done remotely on the cloud. That means businesses do not require to have much IT setup.
● The software allows playing multimedia content such as videos, text scrollers, live feeds from social media, news websites, and interactive content such as polls, transactions, and gamified discounts.
● The platform can be heavily modified to suit any specific business challenge.
About Pickcel
Pickcel is the fastest-growing brand in the digital signage software domain. Some leading global enterprises like Amazon, Mercedes, JW Marriott, Etisalat, and Unilever use Pickcel's solutions to drive engagement and streamline business operations. The brand offers rich features at affordable ranges, making it one of the most sought-after products in the market. The company has offices in Bangalore (India) and New York (USA).
