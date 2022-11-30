The AeroLambda Group Launches With Mission To Connect Aerospace And Defense Professionals
The Aerospace Event will be the inaugural gathering orchestrated by The AeroLambda Group set for April 4-5, 2023 in Beverly Hills, CALOS ANGELES, CA, USA, November 30, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- The AeroLambda Group supported by a select group of leaders in the middle-tier aerospace and defense industry will be launching "The Aerospace Event by Joanna Speed", set for April 4-5, 2023 at the Waldorf Astoria in Beverly Hills, CA. The conference will provide a top-level, confidential, and exclusive event for leaders to exchange ideas and share new developments in the rapidly changing business environment.
"Economic headwinds and supply chain disruptions have given urgency to finding solutions and charting a path forward," said The AeroLambda Group CEO and Founder, Joanna Speed. "There is no substitute for the creative thinking and effective problem solving that comes from a live event and face-to-face, close connections. Bringing the industry's most influential thought leaders and essential industry executives together provides a tremendous ROI by leading to better decision-making and successful strategy. The Aerospace Event's program will be specifically and exclusively curated to ensure it provides maximum value and networking opportunities found nowhere else."
Mark Lee, Chairman, Aero-mark LLC, said, "Over the years, I have been associated with many of the ventures founded and assisted by Gil Speed, including conferences, newsletters, organizations, and industry consulting. Gil Speed was a legend in the Aerospace Industry. Along with his wife Ann, they diversified their business from the iconic newsletter to include events that set the industry standard for providing informative presentations and intimate discussions in an elite environment. Joanna was an integral participant in their successful pivot to events that provided an unequaled value to the mid-tier participants. Their conferences were always conducted with integrity, class, and style. The Aerospace Event will no doubt carry on that tradition while improving and reimagining it for the current and future generation of A&D executives."
Chris Celtruda, CEO, Valence Surface Technologies, noted, "Aerospace conferences that address OEM concerns have proliferated, but a considerable gap remains for an event that gets the right supporting industry people in the right space with the right agenda. The Aerospace Event will be that event. Participants with proven track records who speak with unquestioned authority are rare. Joanna has assembled an all-star lineup for this inaugural event."
Founded in 2022 by Joanna Speed, a seasoned executive with more than two decades working in the aerospace marketing and events space, The AeroLambda Group serves the global A&D industry utilizing informative marketing services and events. Ms. Speed recently served as Chief Growth Officer of Aeromed Group, and previously, was the Managing Director, Aerospace and Defense Events for the Aviation Week Network – which included the SpeedNews Legacy – where she led the launch and execution of multiple marketing strategies and audience engagement platforms. During her prior tenure, Joanna emerged as a thought leader for pioneering forecasting and intelligence forums in the A&D arena. Ms. Speed is a recipient of the Service to the Flag Award for Industry by Women In Defense and serves as the current President for the Women In Defense Greater Los Angeles Chapter – a subsidiary organization under the National Defense Industrial Association. She was recently recognized by Business Insider as one of the top 15 most recognized and influential women in aerospace.
