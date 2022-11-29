St. Pete Fools Championing Wheels of Change with Annual Bike and Toy Drive
Inspired by last year’s bike donation, which resulted in a reduction in truancy rates, St Pete Fools is aiming for 500 bike donations this year.
Just remember the feeling when you received your first bike. We are not just giving smiles. This initiative has a tangible impact and we want everyone to be part of it.”SAINT PETERSBURG, FL, USA, November 29, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- St. Pete Fools, the non-profit lead by a group of local good-natures businessmen and entrepreneurs, is gearing up to host its annual bike and toy drive set for Sunday, December 4, 2022.
— Tony Mangiafico
This year the charity will be hosting a Cookout and Hangout to raise funds for toys, bikes and other items to help the St. Pete Police Department to continue their magnificent work in the area. The event will be hosted at the St Pete Fools Club located at 3263 5th Ave South, St Petersburg and will run from 12:00 pm to 5:00 pm. The charity is seeking donations of bikes, helmets, locks, other toys and cash donations. All proceeds from the event will benefit The Kind Mouse Productions- a charity that feeds local children facing food insecurities, while developing the next generation of volunteers to carry on the organization’s mission.
Since its inception in 2020, St Pete Fools have committed to spreading Christmas cheer to local children through their bike drive. Last year's donation of bicycles helped reduce the truancy rates in the city of Saint Petersburg by over 25%. This year, the charity is aiming to achieve a goal of 500 bike donations.
Founder of the charity, Tony Mangiafico, is excited about this year’s event and is appealing to locals to support the event: He said: “Just remember the feeling when you received your first bike. We are not just giving smiles. This initiative has a tangible impact and we want everyone to be part of it.”
Several bike donations have already been received but the charity is still 200 bikes shy of their goal. Those who are unable to patronise the event but still want to help can send an email to tonymangiafico@yahoo.com. Cash donations can also be made via Venmo. For further information, visit: /www.stpetefools.com
St. Pete Fools Charities
