Elizabeth Stanton, Host of The CW's 'World's Funniest Animals'

LOS ANGELES, CA, UNITED STATES, November 29, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Elizabeth Stanton, Host of CW’s World’s Funniest Animals, Wins Best of Los Angeles Award- “BEST TV HOSTESS - 2022” according to Aurora DeRose, award coordinator for the "Best of Los Angeles Award" community.

"As a premier actress and producer, Elizabeth Stanton has earned a place on L.A.'s most fascinating people list," said DeRose.

The "Best of Los Angeles Award" community was formed six years ago and consists of over 7,800 professional members living and working in Southern California. It celebrates the best people, places, and things in Los Angeles with the slogan "No Ads. No B.S. Only the Best."

"The mission of the community is to celebrate the best of Los Angeles and allow its community members to connect with other members who share the highest standards of quality and integrity," expresses DeRose. "We're honored to include Elizabeth Stanton into our BoLAA family."

WORLD’S FUNNIEST ANIMALS, hosted by Elizabeth Stanton, began in 2020 and returned for Season Two in October. The show has featured hilarious animal clips from major motion pictures and popular TV series, animal outtakes that surprise the whole cast and crew, videos of babies and their pets, and even clips of celebrities and their pets. Elizabeth stated, “I’m so excited to be returning to The CW for Season Two of WORLD’S FUNNIEST ANIMALS to share with you video clips of the funniest, craziest and jaw dropping antics of animals of every variety. My own dogs, Hank and Ruby, my sidekicks and show mascots, join me weekly to watch animal video clips, along with my celebrity guests and show panelists who make hilarious commentary.”

Elizabeth Stanton has been a world traveler her entire life, experiencing the culture of Europe, the wonders of the Far East, and the natural beauty of remote destinations. She started hosting “Elizabeth Stanton’s Great Big World” at the age of 15, and it was watched in 90% of the United States at its peak and is the top-rated show on FOX affiliates nationwide. In the show, she travels the globe with her celebrity friends exploring other cultures, learning about history, and finding opportunities to help those in need, while shedding some light on what others less fortunate are dealing with. The show featured stars like Bailee Madison, Jake T. Austin, Gregg Sulkin, and Garrett Clayton, and filmed in places all over the world, from the USA to Nicaragua to Paris to Beijing. She continues to film new episodes of Great Big World, which has been running for nine years and this is now the 10th year in which it continues to remain strong.

Elizabeth is very passionate about giving back and is a supporter of Marines Toys for Tots Foundation, donating thousands of toys to the organization over the last few years. In addition, she has donated money earned from her show to the homeless men, women, and children of Los Angeles, ultimately helping to feed over 4000 families in Los Angeles for two months. Earlier this year, Elizabeth teamed with Buca Di Beppo to distribute 10,000 meals between Los Angeles and New York to healthcare frontline workers during the COVID-19 pandemic.