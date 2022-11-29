Submit Release
California Hotel Leaders Donate $75,000 to CHLA Hospitality Foundation

Close to $200,000 raised in November for college scholarships

SACRAMENTO, Calif., Nov. 29, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Fourteen leading California hoteliers have donated $75,000 to support California Hotel & Lodging Association Hospitality Foundation student scholarships, bringing to nearly $200,000 the amount raised in November.

More than $100,000 was donated during CHLAHF's annual Scholarship Awards Gala in early November, which awarded $165,000 in scholarships to 52 students pursing degrees in hospitality, tourism and culinary arts at 10 California colleges and universities.

"There is no doubt that investing in the future of hospitality brings out the true spirit of giving embodied by so many California hoteliers," said Michael Pace, CHLAHF's Chair, and General Manager at the InterContinental Mark Hopkins hotel in San Francisco. "I'm overwhelmed by the genuine generosity of these hospitality leaders – THANK YOU.''

The 14 hoteliers and their organizations who contributed to CHLAHF all are members of CHLA's board of directors or its executive committee. They include:

  • Visit Santa Barbara, Tom Patton, CHA
  • Pacific Palms Resort, Hee-Won Lim
  • Ridgemont Hospitality, Dhruv Patel
  • Sunstone Hotel Investors, Cormac O'Modhrain
  • Pacific Plaza Hotels, Laurenne Douglas
  • Coast Redwood Hospitality, Bijal Patel, CHA
  • JW Marriott at LA Live/Ritz-Carlton LA, Javier Cano
  • Handlery Hotels, Jon Handlery
  • Ensemble Real Estate Solutions & Investments, Kristi Allen
  • Park Hotels & Resorts, Joe Piantedosi
  • Woodside Hotel & Resorts, John Spear
  • InterContinental Hotels & Resorts, Michael Pace
  • AHLA, Chip Rogers
  • Hotels of Disneyland Resort, Nic Hockman

About the California Hotel & Lodging Association Hospitality Foundation

CHLAHF is a non-profit organization that provides scholarships and research in support of industry employees and hospitality students. Our aim is to raise the profile and promote excellence in the California hospitality industry.  For more information, please go to https://chlafoundation.org.

Contact:
Jennifer Flohrm
916-554-2667
jennifer@calodging.com

View original content:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/california-hotel-leaders-donate-75-000-to-chla-hospitality-foundation-301689257.html

SOURCE The California Hotel & Lodging Association

