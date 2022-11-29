Dresner Partners Announced as a Winner of the 21st Annual M&A Advisor Awards

CHICAGO, Nov. 29, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Dresner Partners, a leading FINRA-registered middle-market investment bank, is pleased to announce it was awarded "Debt Financing Deal of the Year" by The M&A Advisor during the 21st Annual M&A Advisor Awards which took place at The New York Athletic Club on Tuesday, November 15th, during the 2022 Future of Dealmaking Summit. The 21st Annual M&A Advisor Awards and the 13th Annual Emerging Leaders Awards Gala honored the professionals whose activities set the standard for M&A transactions. This year, over 350 nominees, representing over 500 companies, became finalists for the awards.



Christopher W. Nolan Sr., Managing Director, accepted the award on behalf of the Dresner Partners team which was recognized for advising Accoya USA, LLC, a joint venture between Accsys Technologies PLC and Eastman Chemical Company, to successfully raise $80 million in debt capital to fund the construction of a new facility in Kingsport, Tennessee to produce Accoya®, a high-performance, sustainable wood product. The financing was provided by First Horizon Bank, headquartered in Memphis, Tennessee.

Roger Aguinaldo, Founder of The M&A Advisor said, "The award recipients represent the best in the M&A industry this past year and earned these honors by standing out in a group of extremely impressive finalists. From lower middle market to multi-billion dollar deals, we are recognizing the leading transactions, firms and individuals that represent the highest levels of achievement."

Commenting on the award, Steven M. Dresner, President of Dresner Partners said, "We are very excited to be recognized by The M&A Advisor for the distinguished honor of Debt Financing Deal of Year. We were very pleased to have received this challenging assignment from two great industrial companies, each with a remarkable focus on sustainability. The technology behind Accoya is groundbreaking and we look forward to seeing Accoya USA make incredible strides in the U.S. market."

Mr. Nolan added, "We are proud to be associated with all of the outstanding professionals who worked with us on the transaction including our colleagues at First Horizon Bank, whose Kingsport, Tennessee office worked enthusiastically and cooperatively with Dresner, Accsys and Eastman to develop a very creative financing structure that enabled the parties to complete a financing that successfully met our clients' respective objectives."

About Dresner Partners

Dresner Partners is a FINRA-registered, middle-market investment bank headquartered in Chicago, with professionals located in New York, Fort Lauderdale, Dallas, and Palo Alto. For more than 30 years, Dresner Partners has provided financial advisory services to middle-market companies throughout the world including merger and acquisitions advisory, institutional private placements of debt and equity, financial restructuring, valuations, and strategic consulting services. Dresner Partners has extensive international and cross-border transaction experience and is a member of Mergers Alliance, one of the world's leading global mergers and acquisitions partnerships focused on the middle market. An affiliated company, Dresner Corporate Services, is a strategic communications firm specializing in public relations, investor relations and corporate development. More information is available at www.dresnerpartners.com. You can also follow Dresner Partners on Twitter at www.twitter.com/DresnerPartners.

About The M&A Advisor

The M&A Advisor was founded in 1998 to offer insights and intelligence on M&A activities and has since been established as the premier global network of M&A, Turnaround and Finance professionals. Today, we have the privilege of presenting, recognizing the achievements of, and facilitating connections between the industry's top performers throughout the world with a comprehensive range of services. To learn more visit www.maadvisor.com.

