Artesian Resources Corporation Names Courtney A. Emerson, Esq., Assistant Secretary

NEWARK, Del., Nov. 29, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The Board of Directors of Artesian Resources Corporation ARTNA, announced that Courtney A. Emerson, Esq., General Counsel, was named Assistant Secretary, effective November 4, 2022. Ms. Emerson joined Artesian in 2021 and oversees the Legal Department along with a staff of paralegals.

Ms. Emerson plays a vital role as lead advisor for the executive officers and Board of Directors on all legal matters that impact Artesian's business. She oversees all legal filings, records, documentation and proceedings. In addition, she is the Corporation's liaison with the Delaware Public Service Commission. Her handling of several acquisitions this past year has proven her value as a member of our team.

Prior to joining Artesian, Ms. Emerson served as Senior Associate at Fox Rothschild in Wilmington. As a Delaware native, she has served our local community as an emergency manager for nearly a decade with the Delaware Emergency Management Agency, where she wrote and managed their operations plan. Ms. Emerson obtained her law degree from Widener University Delaware Law School and is admitted to the bars of Delaware, Pennsylvania and New Jersey.

"Courtney has established herself as a valuable team member and her appointment as Assistant Secretary and an Officer of the Corporation will continue to be a critical part of our ongoing growth as the premier utility on the Delmarva Peninsula," said Dian C. Taylor, Chair and CEO.

About Artesian Resources
Artesian Resources Corporation operates as a holding company of wholly-owned subsidiaries offering water and wastewater services, and related services, on the Delmarva Peninsula. Artesian Water Company, the principal subsidiary, is the oldest and largest regulated water utility on the Delmarva Peninsula and has been providing water service since 1905. Artesian supplies 8.4 billion gallons of water per year through 1,398 miles of water main to over a third of Delawareans.

Contact:
Virginia Eisenbrey
Communications
(302) 453-6900
veisenbrey@artesianwater.com

