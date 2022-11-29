Submit Release
Kyndryl to Speak at the UBS Global TMT Conference on December 5

Kyndryl Holdings, Inc. KD, the world's largest IT infrastructure services provider, today announced that Chairman and Chief Executive Officer Martin Schroeter and Chief Financial Officer David Wyshner will speak at the UBS Global TMT Conference on Monday, December 5, 2022 at 10:00 a.m. ET. During the course of the event, information regarding the Company's business and/or financial performance will be discussed.

To listen to the live webcast, please visit Kyndryl's investor relations website at investors.kyndryl.com. A replay of the webcast will be available approximately twenty-four hours after the live presentation.

About Kyndryl

Kyndryl KD is the world's largest IT infrastructure services provider serving thousands of enterprise customers in more than 60 countries. The Company designs, builds, manages and modernizes the complex, mission-critical information systems that the world depends on every day. For more information, visit www.kyndryl.com.

