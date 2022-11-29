Submit Release
PSD Announces 12-05-22 VT NDCAP Federal Nuclear Waste Policy Committee Meeting.

Montpelier, VT – The Federal Nuclear Waste Policy (FNWP) Committee of the Vermont Nuclear Decommissioning Citizens Advisory Panel (VT NDCAP) will hold its fifth meeting of 2022 on Monday, December 5, 2022, from 12:00 Noon to 1:30 PM. As permitted by ACT 78 of the 2022 Vermont Legislature, this meeting will be conducted solely as a webcast and teleconference. The following link may be used to join the webcast:

VT-NDCAP Nuclear Waste Policy Committee 2022-12-05 Webcast

PLEASE NOTE that this is different weblink from FNWP Committee meetings held prior to October of this year.  While this weblink will broadcast both the video and audio portions of the webcast, the meeting audio will also be available from the following teleconference connection:

(802) 552-8456 - OR - (802) 828-7228

Conference ID: 269 355 434#

At this meeting, the Committee will review its 2022 activities and discuss its next steps in assessing current Federal nuclear waste policies. Language in the VT NDCAP 2022 draft Annual Report summarizing Committee activities will be assessed. Public input on potential Committee or VT NDCAP plans for 2023 will be welcomed.

For more information, including additional instructions for joining the VT NDCAP webcast please see the full press release, or visit the VT NDCAP Federal Nuclear Waste Policy webpage

 

 

 

