Magic Valley Region Winter Feeding Advisory Committee to meet on December 5, 2022

Members of the Magic Valley Region Winter Feeding Advisory Committee will meet to assist Fish and Game with the assessment of winter conditions and make recommendations about winter feeding based on local conditions. The committee is made up of five local citizens who monitor winter conditions and make recommendations to Fish and Game staff about feeding big game.

The meeting will be held on December 5, 2022 at the Magic Valley Regional Office from 5:15 p.m. - 8:15 p.m. The Regional Office is located at 324 South 417 East, Suite 1, Jerome, ID 83338.

Committee members meet several times each winter as they monitor local weather, wildlife distribution and landscape conditions. Committee members also serve as sounding boards for citizens in their communities and communicate with Fish and Game staff on a regular basis

Members of the public are invited to the meeting.

Agenda:

5:15 – 5:30: Introductions

5:30 – 6:45: History of Magic Valley winter feeding and current wildlife and weather conditions

6:45 – 7:45: Idaho Fish and Game and Magic Valley Region Winter Feeding Policy

7:45 – 8:15: Committee Reappointments

Remote participation available:

For more information contact the Magic Valley Region at (208) 324-4359.