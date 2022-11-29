Nonverbal Learning Disorder: Compelling Memoir MISNAMED, MISDIAGNOSED, MISUNDERSTOOD Sheds Light on This Invisible Disability

Palmetto Publishing’s latest memoir provides much-needed information and reassurance to those who struggle with this disorder

/EIN News/ -- Charleston, SC, Nov. 29, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- As a child, teen, and adult, author, and board-certified cognitive specialist Linda Karanzalis battled undiagnosed nonverbal learning disorder (NVLD) before professionals realized it even existed. Misnamed, Misdiagnosed, Misunderstood is Linda’s frank account of her personal struggles with academics, social settings, jobs, and relationships—all of which will resonate with NVLDers and those who love them. Her perseverance and ultimate success offer understanding, hope, and inspiration to NVLDers of all ages.

“Misnamed, Misdiagnosed, Misunderstood is vivid, compelling, poignant, full of heart and fresh understanding,” says Edward Hallowell, MD, child and adult psychiatrist and author of the New York Times bestseller Driven to Distraction. “But it is also full of current science and all the evidence anyone might need. It’s the first book that explained NVLD to me in a way that I could actually understand.”

Linda’s story validates that the cause of these struggles is NVLD. Although the name of this disorder implies otherwise, those with NVLD speak very well. Confusing and misunderstood, NVLD is now gaining recognition after comedian Chris Rock announced in 2020 his diagnosis with this disorder. Since then, Google searches have increased exponentially.

Those struggling with NVLD will find encouragement, comfort, and even relief that there is a reason for their struggles and that it’s not their fault. Misnamed, Misdiagnosed, Misunderstood brings to light this invisible disability.

About the Author:

Linda Karanzalis, a former special educator and a board-certified cognitive specialist, has worked with individuals with NVLD, ADHD, learning disabilities, and autism spectrum diagnoses for more than 25 years. In 1997, she founded ADDvantages Learning Center in New Jersey, one of the first in the United States to meet the needs of neurodivergent students of all ages. Linda is an ambassador for the NVLD Project, a national nonprofit organization dedicated to improving the lives of those with NVLD.

