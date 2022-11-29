Skyline Clean Energy Fund Enters Alberta Solar Market: Acquires Solar Development Project

On October 31, 2022, Skyline Clean Energy Fund purchased a ground-mounted solar development project in Bassano, Alberta.

The project will be located at 202082 Range Road 174 Newell County, southeast of the Town of Bassano, Alberta.

Once complete, the asset is expected to total 12,000 KW/DC(1), or 12 MW/DC (2), in size and have an Expected Annual Generation(3) of 17,621 MWh4, which is equal to providing electricity to approximately 2,890 homes each year.(5) It is expected to be operational by the end of 2023.

“We are thrilled as this is SCEF’s first investment into the Alberta solar market, and hopefully the first of many. This is also our first investment in a non-operational project (i.e., shovel ready development),” said Rob Stein, President, Skyline Energy.

“SCEF's foundation in Alberta is being strengthened with this acquisition and we will continue to look for new clean energy assets that align with our investment strategy in order to provide even more value to our Unitholders."

This project will be connecting to the FortisAlberta distribution system and has obtained all required environmental, AUC, AESO and development permits/approvals and was jointly developed by Alberta-based Irricana Power Generation and SunAlta Power.

“We are proud to have diligently worked in partnership with Irricana Power Generation to ensure that this project has achieved all regulatory milestones and commercial objectives through a challenging period of time. We are excited to know that Skyline Clean Energy Fund, a company committed to investing in sustainable growth in Alberta, will take the final step and construct the project, bringing it to life,” said Jim Goldmann, Co-founder, SunAlta Power.

Skyline Clean Energy Fund now comprises 78 clean energy assets in two provinces: 76 solar assets and two biogas facilities, which together total 41.887 MW/DC, 184,000 tonnes in annual Organic Waste Capacity and 224,000 GJ in expected RNG production per year.(6) Together, these assets have a total Expected Annual Generation of 119,691.48 MWh.

(1) KW/DC: Kilowatt of direct current energy; a unit measurement of the output of power.

(2) MW/DC: Megawatt of direct current energy; a unit measurement of the output of power.

(3) Expected Annual Generation is the expected kWh of electricity produced from solar and the expected GJ of energy produced by biogas assets converted to kWh. It is calculated as an expectation of annual output based on analysis of either (or both) actual historical generation and IE projected inputs, including system efficiency and historical weather data. This figure is expressed in accordance with the Fund’s percentage ownership of the assets.

(4) MWh: A measurement of energy usage; the amount of energy one would use if keeping a 1,000-kilowatt machine running for an hour.

(5) The number of powered homes equivalency figure is calculated by dividing the Expected Annual Generation of the asset(s) by the average electricity use per Ontario household. The average electricity use per Ontario household is determined through Natural Resource Canada’s data on the total electricity consumption of the Ontario residential sector, divided by the total number of Ontario households.

(6) Skyline Clean Energy Fund’s total MW/DC (solar) and annual Organic Waste Capacity (biogas) figures are expressed in accordance with the Fund’s percentage ownership of the assets.

About Skyline Clean Energy Fund

Skyline Clean Energy Fund (“SCEF”) is a privately owned and managed portfolio of medium to large-scale clean energy assets, focused on acquiring income-producing assets across Canada, under long-term government contracts.

SCEF is distributed as an alternative investment product through Skyline Wealth Management Inc. (“Skyline Wealth”), the preferred Exempt Market Dealer for SCEF.

SCEF is committed to surfacing value to its investors through asset monitoring and optimization while providing a sustainable investment product based in clean, renewable energy.

To learn more about SCEF and its asset manager, Skyline Energy, please visit SkylineEnergy.ca.

To learn about additional alternative investment products offered through Skyline Wealth, please visit SkylineWealth.ca.

Skyline Clean Energy Fund is operated and managed by Skyline Group Of Companies.

About SunAlta Power

SunAlta Power (“SAP”) was established in 2018 by Aenergy Capital Inc. and BTM Energy Partners Ltd. with the purpose of establishing a platform that integrates the commercial and technical expertise required to successfully identify, develop, and implement medium-sized decentralized solar PV projects (behind-the-meter microgeneration-connected or distribution-connected projects) within Alberta communities. SAP currently has a portfolio of projects at various stages of development in Alberta and is actively looking to expand its opportunities. To learn more about SunAlta Power, please visit www.SunAltaPower.com.

About Irricana Power Generation

Irricana Power Generation (“IPG”) is a privately held corporation established in 2014 to acquire land in Alberta to specifically develop, construct, and connect solar PV projects into the Alberta electrical grid, selling the power generated from these projects into the Alberta Power Market. IPG currently has a 6.2 MW distribution-connected project under construction near the town of Irricanna, Alberta, which is estimated to be completed and operational in 2022.

