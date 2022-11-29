City of Las Cruces Announces Saputo Cheese USA Expansion in Las Cruces, NM

/EIN News/ -- Las Cruces, NM, Nov. 29, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The City of Las Cruces announces the expansion of the Saputo Cheese USA facility located at 355 Crawford Boulevard at the Las Cruces Innovation and Industrial Park. The expansion has created close to 300 new full-time jobs and includes capital investments of $30 million, four years ahead of the company’s target date of completion - December 31, 2026. The expansion built four new string cheese manufacturing plants.

Saputo Cheese—one of the top three cheese producers in the United States which currently employs 400 people in Las Cruces—continues to generate increases in long-term economic growth. As part of the growth, the City of Las Cruces provided $300,000 and oversees the disbursement of $2.5 million from the State of New Mexico.

“This is a monumental project for the City of Las Cruces, and we applaud Saputo for their commitment to growth and expansion in Las Cruces,” said Ifo Pili, City Manager of Las Cruces. “In addition to creating high-paying, full-time jobs in southern New Mexico, Saputo’s expansion helps us to bolster our agricultural industry and our local economy as a whole.”

“Las Cruces is not only a welcoming community, but it is a strategic location for the distribution of cheese across the country,” said Hiram Roman-Chavez, Saputo Cheese’s Director of Human Resources at the Las Cruces plant. “We are close to the border as well as dairies. And it’s a natural bridge to both California and Wisconsin.”

Funding from the City of Las Cruces came from the Local Economic Development Act (LEDA), and additional funding was made available by the New Mexico Economic Development Department. Additional information can be found here.

About the Las Cruces Innovation & Industrial Park: The Las Cruces Innovation & Industrial Park is Quest Site Certified and offers 500 acres ready for lease/purchase and 400 acres that are shovel ready. With utilities within the industrial park, high-speed connectivity, and a prime location, the industrial park also offers the opportunity for businesses to operate within a Foreign Trade Zone.

