Submit Release
News Search

There were 2,032 press releases posted in the last 24 hours and 310,552 in the last 365 days.

Become a “Knight of AI” by Joining Rackspace Technology at AWS re:Invent

Visit the Onica by Rackspace Technology re:Invent booth 244 for “Knights of AI” hands-on, interactive computer vision demonstration

/EIN News/ -- SAN ANTONIO, Nov. 29, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Rackspace Technology® (NASDAQ: RXT)— a leading end-to-end, multicloud technology solutions company, today announced the “Knights of AI” in the Onica by Rackspace Technology booth 244 at re:Invent. “Knights of AI” is a hands-on, interactive computer vision demonstration that was created by the Rackspace Technology data science and cloud-native teams and showcases how serverless and AI/ML technologies combine to create an A(I)dventurous experience.

Rackspace Technology is celebrating 11 years of sponsoring re:Invent as an AWS Premier Consulting Partner and Platinum Sponsor of AWS re:Invent 2022. In addition to “Knights of AI”, Onica by Rackspace Technology has exciting activities planned to include GameDay, breakout sessions, theater presentations, and networking events at booth 244 at The Expo at The Venetian in Las Vegas, NV, through December 1.

Follow us on LinkedIn for re:Invent insights and highlights of the AWS announcements, keynotes, and launches coming out of re:Invent this year.

To watch the “Knights of AI” video click here. For conference info, event registration, and a complete list of featured customers click here.

About Rackspace Technology

Rackspace Technology is a leading end-to-end multi-cloud technology services company. We can design, build and operate our customers’ cloud environments across all major technology platforms, irrespective of technology stack or deployment model. We partner with our customers at every stage of their cloud journey, enabling them to modernize applications, build new products and adopt innovative technologies.

Media Contact
Natalie Silva
publicrelations@rackspace.com


Primary Logo

You just read:

Become a “Knight of AI” by Joining Rackspace Technology at AWS re:Invent

Distribution channels: Culture, Society & Lifestyle, Technology


EIN Presswire's priority is source transparency. We do not allow opaque clients, and our editors try to be careful about weeding out false and misleading content. As a user, if you see something we have missed, please do bring it to our attention. Your help is welcome. EIN Presswire, Everyone's Internet News Presswire™, tries to define some of the boundaries that are reasonable in today's world. Please see our Editorial Guidelines for more information.

We use cookies for analytics, personalized content and ads. By continuing to browse this site, you agree to this use. Learn more
MEET OUR APP
FOR iOS + ANDROID

Don’t miss any breaking news!

Get the EIN Presswire App

Power your mobile with the latest breaking news by country, US state or industry.