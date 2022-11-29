First Citizens Bank’s 2022 Holiday Campaign Celebrates Teen Cancer America’s 10th Anniversary

/EIN News/ -- RALEIGH, N.C., Nov. 29, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- To honor Teen Cancer America’s (TCA) 10th anniversary of helping teens and young adults with cancer, First Citizens Bank is encouraging everyone to make a donation to the nonprofit this holiday season.



The bank’s holiday campaign for TCA runs through Dec. 31, 2022.

“It’s 10 years of hope, and just one minute to help,” said Jeff Ward, First Citizens’ chief strategy officer and TCA national board member. “Teen Cancer America has made tremendous strides in improving health and wellness programs for teens and young adults with cancer, as well as medical outcomes. In addition to customers, families and associates, I’m inviting everyone to join with First Citizens this holiday season in supporting this worthwhile cause. Every donation makes a difference, and together, we can create better outcomes and brighter futures.”

How To Participate

Go to firstcitizens.com/teen-cancer-america to make a contribution.

Donate using dollars or First Citizens Visa® Rewards Credit Card points.

More than 90,000 teens and young adults are diagnosed with cancer in this country each year. And these young people have unique physical and psychological needs when going through cancer treatment that many hospitals aren’t prepared to handle.

Here’s how TCA is changing that:

Since 2012, TCA has helped 43 hospitals create adolescent and young adult cancer facilities.





TCA now provides subject matter expertise and guidance to 130 hospitals and healthcare teams.





TCA has created music programs, wellness workshops and community building experiences that have served more than 104,000 patients and their families.



TCA is the only national nonprofit dedicated to supporting teens with cancer.

TCA is First Citizens Bank’s largest philanthropic cause. The bank has partnered with TCA since 2015, and its efforts have raised critical awareness and substantial funding for TCA hospitals in its markets. To date, First Citizens has donated more than $2 million to assist medical centers with their TCA programs. Associates, customers and community members have contributed $1 million.

So far, First Citizens’ efforts have aided cancer programs for young people in six hospitals in the Southeast: Duke Cancer Institute in Durham, N.C.; UNC Lineberger Comprehensive Cancer Center in Chapel Hill, N.C.; Monroe Carell Jr. Children’s Hospital at Vanderbilt in Nashville, Tenn.; Prisma Health Cancer Institute in Greenville, S.C.; Bon Secours St. Francis Health System also in Greenville, S.C.; and Atrium Health Wake Forest Baptist in Winston-Salem, N.C.

In addition, thanks to the bank’s contributions on behalf of TCA, North Carolina now is the first and only state in the nation to have adolescent and young adult programs in each one of the state’s National Cancer Institute-designated cancer centers.

During the holidays, First Citizens is sharing social media posts about TCA. Brochures about TCA are being distributed throughout First Citizens branch network to make customers and the public aware of the nonprofit, its accomplishments and the seasonal campaign.

About First Citizens Bank

First Citizens is the principal Southeastern corporate sponsor of Teen Cancer America. Its annual holiday TCA initiative is one of many efforts that First Citizens participates in and sponsors to raise funds, build awareness and partner with medical centers for the nonprofit.

First Citizens Bank helps personal, business, commercial and wealth clients build financial strength that lasts. As the largest family-controlled bank in the United States, First Citizens is continuing a unique legacy of strength, stability and long-term thinking that has spanned generations. Founded in 1898 and headquartered in Raleigh, N.C., First Citizens also operates a nationwide direct bank and a network of more than 550 branches in 21 states. Industry specialists bring a depth of expertise that helps businesses and individuals meet their specific goals at every stage of their financial journey. First Citizens Bank brings together personal service and powerful tools to help customers do more with their money – and make more of their future. Visit firstcitizens.com. First Citizens Bank. Forever First®

About Teen Cancer America



Founded by rock icons Roger Daltrey and Pete Townshend of The Who, Teen Cancer America seeks to bridge the gap between pediatric and adult oncology care by helping the health providers and health systems develop specialized programs and facilities for this age group. TCA brings together physicians and allied healthcare professionals in both pediatric and adult oncology. Age-targeted care for this population is necessary for medical and appropriate psychosocial development. Outcomes associated with some cancers that target this age group have not improved in over 30 years. Teens and young adults with cancer are long overdue for an upgrade and TCA can hopefully light the fire in America’s health systems. For more information, email Michelle Aland (michelle@teencanceramerica.org) or visit www.teencanceramerica.org.

