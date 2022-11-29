Center of Excellence for Mohs Surgery Is Now In-Network for Aetna-CVS ACA Individual Marketplace plans
Cary Skin Center was awarded accreditation as a Center of Excellence in Mohs Micrographic Surgery and is in-network for Aetna-CVS Individual Marketplace plansCARY, NC, UNITED STATES, November 29, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- The number of Americans who have had skin cancer at some point in the last three decades is estimated to be higher than the number for all other cancers combined, and skin cancer incidence rates have continued to increase.
Cary Skin Center’s Centers of Excellence (COE) program gives access to fellowship-trained Mohs Micrographic surgeons – skin cancer specialists. Our COE doctors provide many advantages.
Advantages of Mohs surgery are the highest cure rate (97-99%), entire margin evaluated, fewer recurrences, leaves the smallest surgical defect possible, preserves the maximal amount of tissue, increases the chance of a good aesthetic result, the most cost-effective treatment of select tumors and is done in the Outpatient setting, with local anesthesia, pathology included.
Mohs surgery is performed by a specially trained dermatologist (who serves as a surgeon, pathologist, and reconstructive surgeon) and who has completed a one-to-two-year certified surgical fellowship.
Cary Skin Cancer surgeons are fellowship-trained and have Board Certification in Micrographic Dermatologic Surgery (MDS).
Cary Skin Center is in-network with Aetna-CVS ACA Individual Marketplace plans.
Aetna-CVS members should see their MinuteClinic provider about being referred to our Center of Excellence for skin cancer concerns such as suspicious lesions. Cary Skin Center can provide expert care that can help members get the right treatment, avoid unnecessary delays, and get back to their life and work sooner.
Recognizing the need for a Center of Excellence in Mohs Micrographic Surgery nationally, Surgical Review Corporation, SRC, a nonprofit, patient safety organization that accredits the top surgical facilities and medical professionals awarded accreditation to Cary Skin Center as a Center of Excellence in Mohs Micrographic Surgery. It is the first in the United States to achieve this recognition.
The reach of CVS Health and Aetna combined gives members access to a high-quality network of healthcare providers and telemedicine services, and it provides members with convenient and affordable healthcare offerings at MinuteClinic®, CVS® HealthHUB™ and CVS Pharmacy® locations across the country.
The Aetna CVS Health ACA Individual Marketplace Product uses the reach of CVS Health® — its health insurance, pharmacy benefits, retail-based health services, mental well-being programs, telehealth services, digital capabilities and more — to provide greater value for individual consumers. The Aetna CVS ACA Individual Marketplace plans provide quality coverage and insurance expertise to meet local walk-in care options and convenient access. Patients experience a new kind of care with the Affordable Care Act (ACA) individual health insurance plans.
