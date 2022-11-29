Submit Release
Governor Lamont Statement on Mayor Bronin’s Announcement That He Will Not Seek Re-election

Governor Ned Lamont

11/29/2022

Governor Lamont Statement on Mayor Bronin's Announcement That He Will Not Seek Re-election

(HARTFORD, CT) – Governor Ned Lamont released the following statement regarding the announcement made today by Hartford Mayor Luke Bronin that he will not seek re-election:

“Luke Bronin has been one of Hartford’s most vocal advocates and a dedicated supporter of the revitalization of the city and its growth. He has been an important collaborator with our administration, including on issues concerning housing, public health, increased access to quality education, and public safety. Hartford has benefitted from his public service as mayor and I wish him and his family the best in their next endeavors.”

