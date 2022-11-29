Sage Dental Continues Its Expansion in Florida with New Office Additions in Wesley Chapel and New Tampa

Sage Dental Now Has Eight Locations in the Tampa and Lakeland Area and More Than 85 Practices in Florida and Georgia

Sage Dental, a leading dental service organization committed to providing consistent, high-quality care, as well as non-clinical business and administrative services to affiliated practices, today announced the acquisition of two new dental practices in Wesley Chapel and New Tampa, Fla. The new, state-of-the-art facilities offer the latest conveniences of a modern dental practice, including teledentistry screening appointments, virtual check-ins, online scheduling, paperless billing, and more.

"We are excited about our growth in the Tampa area," said April Cole, Chief Operating Officer at Sage Dental. "As we head into 2023, our ongoing expansion plans into this and the surrounding markets will enable Sage Dental to serve more patients and continue to provide the highest quality dental care for families in each of our practices."

The offices, which are now accepting new patients, are located at:

3736 Turman Loop, Wesley Chapel, FL 33544

10317 Cross Creek Blvd, Suite A, Tampa, FL 33647

"We are pleased to join Sage Dental," said Dr. Thomas Frankfurth, DDS. "It is our top priority to protect the well-being of our patients and provide them with excellence in dental care, and through Sage Dental we will continue to ensure these expectations are met."

Following its newest acquisitions, Sage Dental has eight dental offices in the Tampa and Lakeland area and 85 plus practices in total throughout Florida and Georgia. Serving more than 250,000 patients, Sage is committed to leveraging the latest, evidence-based technological advancements in dentistry for patients across every location, ensuring comfort for patients and dental providers alike.

To learn more or schedule an appointment at any of Sage Dental's locations, please visit www.mysagedental.com.

Dental practices interested in learning more about joining Sage Dental may contact Senior Vice President Jonathan Kaufman at 214-930-7135 or jkaufman@mysagedental.com.

About Sage Dental and Sage Dental Management, LLC

Sage Dental Group of Florida, PLLC, and Sage Dental Group of Georgia, PLLC have provided dental care to over one million patients through its broad practice network, which offers general, specialty, and cosmetic dental care, including restorative, prosthodontic, endodontic, oral surgery, periodontics, pediatric, and orthodontic treatment. Sage Dental participates in most dental plans and offers payment and financing options. Sage Dental Management, LLC is a leading dental service organization based in Boca Raton, Florida, that provides comprehensive non-clinical business and administrative support services to more than 80 affiliated Sage Dental practices in Florida and Georgia.

For a complete list of services and locations, please visit www.mysagedental.com

