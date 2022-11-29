Firefly Autism Now Offers Diagnostic Testing for Individuals Aged 18 Months to 99+ Who Are Experiencing a Variety of Developmental, Behavioral, and Learning Differences

Firefly Autism now offers diagnostics testing and evaluation for individuals experiencing a variety of developmental, behavioral, and learning differences. Led by Dr. Rebecca McVey, Firefly's Diagnostics & Behavioral Health Services specializes in psychological testing for toddlers, children, adolescents, and adults.

"I feel that every child and adult deserves access to not only comprehensive, data driven, and research-based assessment and treatment, but most importantly to compassion and empathy throughout the client's journey," says Dr. McVey.

The Firefly team is dedicated to providing compassionate care and personalized service. In order to provide the best possible care for each individual patient, they utilize a multidisciplinary team approach. This means that each patient will have a team of specialists working together to address their specific needs. This team approach allows for a more comprehensive treatment plan that is tailored to the individual's unique needs.

"Quite frankly, we were in over our heads – we knew our son was struggling and knew there was "more than meets the eye" on how to help him. After years of awareness, advocacy and education that we were exposed to from Firefly Autism, we decided to have our son go through the diagnostic process. Other organizations offered to place us on their waitlists which ranged from 12 to 20 months until appointments were available. Firefly got us in within a few weeks," comments one Firefly parent.

"Dr. McVey and the staff at Firefly Autism walked us through the process and answered our many questions along the way. Our son's diagnosis was delivered with care, compassion and empowerment – we finally had a path forward. Dr. McVey has remained available and actively assisted as an advocate for our child with his educational plans at school. We will be eternally grateful for the support from Firefly Autism."

Firefly Autism's goal is aimed at helping its patients reach their fullest potential. Utilizing data from standardized diagnostic tools along with collateral information from relevant stakeholders, including parents, educators, doctors, and therapists, Firefly Diagnostics & Behavioral Health Services offers the ability to assess a variety of cognitive, behavioral, and social-emotional domains to best understand an individual's strengths and weaknesses.

Scheduling a diagnostics appointment can be done here or by reaching out to Firefly's Intake & Scheduling Coordinator, Suzanne Fewer, at sfewer@fireflyautism.org. Firefly accepts Kaiser health insurance and private pay options for diagnostic testing.

Firefly Autism is open to donations for diagnostic testing; each test costs $2,500 to conduct. Funds raised from Colorado Gives Day directly goes to paying for autism diagnostic tests for individuals in the community. Every donation made now through December 6, 2022 gets a boost from Colorado Gives $1.4 Million+ Incentive Fund. Visit http://www.coloradogives.org to donate.

To learn more about Firefly Autism Diagnostics & Behavioral Health Services, please visit http://www.fireflyautism.org or contact Nicole Abunassar at nicole@nkgroupe.com.

About Dr. Rebecca McVey

Dr. McVey is a Postdoctoral Psychologist Candidate, a Nationally Certified School Psychologist and a Board-Certified Behavior Analyst with over 10 years of experience serving individuals with a variety of neurodevelopmental disabilities. Dr. McVey has done work across settings including schools, home-based, clinics, private practices, hospitals, and community-based work. With such a broad range of experience, Dr. McVey utilizes a wholistic approach to assessment and treatment and always uses data from across settings to make clinical decisions. Personal autonomy, and self-determination are at heart of all that she does as a clinician and client empowerment and celebration of neurodiversity are at the core of her professional philosophy.

