New Book Shares a Personal Testimony of God's Healing Power

Author shares his personal story of faith and overcoming obstacles including stage 4 cancer

WINSTON, Ga. (PRWEB) November 29, 2022

One man's battle with stage 4 cancer resulted in a visit to heaven during a 16-hour surgery to remove tumors from his internal organs.

In the autobiographical "16 Hours in Heaven," by Bill Hembree, he shares his experience fighting stage 4 cancer and how he visited heaven during surgery. The book also includes a look back at his lifelong journey as a Christian and the joy and challenges that it brings.

"I want to provide hope and encouragement to other cancer patients," said Hembree. "I want to encourage people to love their life, pray and have a constant connection with God and Jesus Christ.

Hembree has undergone many surgeries, overcoming cancer 3 times. This has been his most difficult challenge, and he hopes his story will appeal to others who are facing trouble in life as well as those who need renewed faith and inspiration.

"While I was in surgery, I arrived in Heaven and Jesus met me and guided me around," said Hembree. "He then directed me to return to Earth and share my story to inspire others."

"16 Hours in Heaven"

By Bill Hembree

ISBN: 9781664279483 (softcover); 9781664279490 (electronic)

Available at WestBow Press, Amazon and Barnes & Noble

About the author

Bill Hembree earned a full scholarship to Johnson & Wales University in Providence, R.I. where he earned his bachelor's degree. He is the owner of Hembree Insurance Agency in Georgia, which he grew into three offices with 14 employees He was a State Representative for 18 years, being reelected nine times. Bill is most proud of his role as a devoted husband to Beth and father of three grown boys, Will, Thomas & Miles. To learn more, please visit http://www.westbowpress.com/en/bookstore/bookdetails/844420-16-hours-in-heaven



For the original version on PRWeb visit: https://www.prweb.com/releases/new_book_shares_a_personal_testimony_of_gods_healing_power/prweb19039607.htm