Salona Global Executes Binding Agreement to Acquire the Physical Medicine Assets of Biodex Medical Systems, Inc.

/EIN News/ -- SAN DIEGO, Nov. 29, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Salona Global Medical Device Corporation (“Salona Global,” “SGMD,” or the “Company”) (TSXV:SGMD) has executed a definitive asset purchase agreement (the “Asset Purchase Agreement”) to acquire the physical medicine assets (the “Acquired Assets”) of Biodex Medical Systems, Inc. (“Biodex”). As part of the acquisition, at the closing the parties will execute a two-year contract manufacturing agreement (the “Supply Agreement”) with Biodex, which together with the Acquired Assets are expected to generate $26 million annually. The trailing 12-month revenues for the Acquired Assets were $18 million with gross margins of approximately 30%. The Supply Agreement is expected to generate 15% gross margins. Between cash, assets on the balance sheet and its existing debt facility the Company has sufficient funds to close the acquisition.



A global brand in physical therapy clinics, Biodex offers high tech medical devices to improve patients’ mobility, balance and strength. The acquisition would build upon SGMD’s strategy to create a fully integrated global medical device company as well as adding a well-known global brand of devices to the Company. The Company is planning a cross-selling strategy post-acquisition with the aim to increase revenues by offering its Mio-Guard athletic training market products to the large existing Biodex customer list while offering the Biodex products into the Company’s current sales channels.

Under the terms of the Asset Purchase Agreement signed and dated on November 29, 2022, an indirect wholly owned subsidiary of Salona Global (the “Salona Global Buyer”) will acquire the Acquired Assets, including Biodex’s brand and all intellectual property for the physical therapy and athletic industries, including inventory. The consideration for the Acquired Assets is US$5 million in cash at closing and up to an additional US$3 million in deferred cash payments contingent on performance of the Acquired Assets during the 12 -month period following closing. The acquisition is subject to customary closing conditions as set forth in the Asset Purchase Agreement.

“This deal looks to add significant revenue and gross profits to Salona Global with no added dilution,” said Salona Global Executive Chairman Les Cross. “It is a transformational deal for us as it gives us a global brand and significant further distribution, solidifying our standing within the physical therapy clinic and athletic training room. The acquisition would increase our revenues and profits to a level where we can start considering an application for listing on the Nasdaq market in the U.S. We continue our efforts in driving the five engines of revenue and profit growth bringing more momentum to our fast-growing company: Acquisitions, internal sales force recruitment, product development, in-licensing product IP, and sales distribution agreements.”

“We invested significantly in pre-integration expenses over the past few months and are well positioned to drive revenue growth and margins as we integrate this brand into our portfolio in 2023,” said Salona Global CEO Luke Faulstick. “Our plan is to introduce the acquired Biodex suite of products into the athletic training and physical therapy markets through existing distribution. We will also be looking to gain revenues by cross selling Mio-Guard products into the existing Biodex distribution channel. While we have spent time and energy on this deal, we have a large pipeline of other deals I feel optimistic about as we look beyond this deal.”

About Biodex Medical Systems

Biodex Medical Systems, Inc. is part of Mirion Medical, Inc., a group of healthcare-focused brands within Mirion Technologies (NYSE: MIR). Mirion Technologies, Inc. uses science and technology to drive treatment innovation across physical medicine, nuclear medicine and medical imaging categories. With a history of manufacturing and engineering excellence that spans more than 60 years, the Biodex™ mission is to provide innovative solutions and customer-driven support to medical facilities and wellness centers around the globe. Visit us: Biodex.com and mirion.com.

Additional Information

There can be no assurance that any acquisition (including the acquisition contemplated herein and the targets Salona Global is currently negotiating within its pipeline) will be completed or the timing of any acquisitions. Completion of any transaction will be subject to, amongst other things, negotiation and execution of definitive agreements, applicable director, shareholder and regulatory approvals.

Readers are cautioned that the financial information regarding the Acquired Assets disclosed herein is unaudited and derived as a result of the Company’s due diligence investigation of the financial records pertaining to the Acquired Assets.

Neither the TSXV nor its Regulation Services Provider (as that term is defined in the policies of the TSXV) accepts responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this release.

Unless otherwise specified, all dollar amounts in this press release are expressed in Canadian dollars.

