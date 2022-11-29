Snack Pellets Market to Observe Prominent Growth by 2029, Size, Share, Trends, Demand, Growth Forecast, Segmentation and Revenue Outlook

Increased consumption of packaged food is likely to drive the growth of the global snack pellets market in the forecast period. Apart from this, consumers' inclination toward healthy food products is expected to accelerate the demand for cereal-based snack pellets, which is also helping the market to grow in the coming years

Increased consumption of packaged foods due to busy lifestyles coupled with rising demand for savory snacks is expected to drive the market growth of the global snack pellets market over the forecast period. Data Bridge Market Research analyses that the global snack pellets market will grow at a CAGR of 5.8% during the forecast period of 2022 to 2029.

Industry Overview:

Snack pellets are a semi-finished ingredient which means that once produced by manufacturers, they are ready for the customers to manufacture into their finished innovative products. Snack pellets are a versatile, innovative way to disrupt the snacking category. There are many benefits for snack brands to consider pellets within their portfolio. Air-popped/ zero oil new and on-trend bases can be used. Snack pellets can also work without seasoning. Snack pellets hold flavor well. These include various types, flavors, and shapes.

The Snack Pellets Market is Dominated by Firms Such as

BACH SNACKS SAL,

Calbee,

McFills Enterprises Pvt. Ltd.,

Sibell,

J.R. Short Snack Products,

GRUPO MICHEL,

LC America, Inc.,

Akkel Group.,

Almounajed Food Industries,

Chhajed Foods Pvt. Ltd,

Fiorentini Alimentari S.p.A.,

Gustinos,

Jednosc Sp. z o. o,

Productos Alimenticios La Moderna S.A. de C.V.,

Le Caselle SPA,

mafin,

Noble Agro Food Products Private Limited,

Oriental Food Industries Sdn.

Bhd.,

Snack Creations Ltd.,

Palmex,

SOLINO GROUP,

VIJAY INDUSTRIES,

Kabir Foods,

Universal Robina Corporation,

JLM Global Foods,

Jopellets,

Popchips,

Limagrain – Ingrédients,

Pol-Foods Sp. Z O.O.,

Al-Qasrawi,

Attaybat,

Quality Pellets,

Pellsnack Products GmbH,

Dalmaza Food Industries Co. (Dafico),

matarile,

Nutradia,

Crunchy Food FZE,

The Lorenz Bahlsen Snack-World GmbH & Co KG Germany, BFY BRANDS, TTK, Intersnack Group GmbH & Co. KG, Leng-d'Or, V.AL.IN. SRL, YUPI SAS, Bag Snacks, GUANGDONG YUSHENG FOOD INDUSTRIES CO., LTD., VMF (Van Marcke Foods) Continental Snacks, Roger&Roger

Opportunities for Key Players:

The emergence of healthy snack pellets

Healthy snacking is no longer a short-lived trend as it has become essential for consumers owing to increased health awareness. To meet the strong consumer expectations and demands, manufacturers are developing healthy snack pellets with an improved nutritional profile.

Introducing healthier snack pellets depends upon the oil type when cooking the snacks. For instance, consumers are now looking for chips cooked with healthier oil options, such as sunflower oil , which has half the saturated fat of cottonseed oil. Sunflower oil instead contains unsaturated fat, a type of fat that's good for the heart. Chips and crackers cooked in soy oil are other options that do not contain saturated fats.

Challenges faced by Industry:

Fluctuating prices of raw materials

As the price of raw materials increases, it affects the whole supply chain from the manufacturers-distribution channel-marketing company and mostly the consumers with low income. If raw material prices increase, the prices of the finished product will also increase. This is the major restraining factor for the snack pellets market. The raw material needed for snack pellets are potatoes, corn, rice, tapioca, multigrain, and others. Increasing prices of these raw materials may hinder the growth of the snack pellets market as snack pellets manufacturers find it difficult to buy raw materials such as potatoes, rice, tapioca, and others amid the fluctuating prices.

High cost associated with potato chips machines

The machines and equipment required to manufacture potato chips refers to a set of machines used to produce potato chips from fresh potatoes. In other words, it is a complete potato chips production line with various processing machines. Namely, there are potato sorting and grading machines, potato washing and peeling machines, potato blancher, de-watering machines, chips frying machines, de-oiling and cooling machines, flavoring machines, packaging machines, and product handling machines.

Key Market Segments Covered in Snack Pellets Industry Research

By Type

Crackers

Chips

By Form

Laminated

Die faced

Gelatinized

Punched

Die distance

Tridimensional

Two dimensional

By Shape

Round

Oval

Ring

Triangular

Square

Star

By Ingredients

Corn

Rice

Tapioca

Multigrain

By Processing method

Greasy Snack Pellet

Non-Greasy Snack Pellet

By Nature

Organic

Conventional

By Technique

Single-Screw Extruder

Twin-Screw Extruder

By Brand

Branded

Private label

By Flavor

Plain

Flavor

By Application

Household

Commercial

By Distribution Channel

Direct

Indirect

Key Growth Drivers:

Increased consumption of packaged foods due to a busy lifestyle

Increased consumption of packaged food is likely to drive the growth of the snack pellets market in the forecast period. Apart from this, consumers' inclination toward healthy food products is expected to accelerate the demand for cereal-based snack pellets, which is also helping the market to grow in the coming years. To ensure this, the snack pellet manufacturers are focusing on the production of healthy snacks, which are high in nutrition content.

Increase in demand for savory snacks

Increasing demand for convenient food products with easy availability and low cost is one of the major reasons for the high demand for savory snacks such as chips, and crackers, among others.

Snacking between meals has witnessed an upsurge among consumers of all age groups. In addition, consumers are also demanding healthy snacks that combine nutrition and convenience.

Increasing replacement of meals with healthy snacks

A snack is generally defined as any food eaten between main meals. Many people snack at least once during the course of a day, and there are several reasons why consumers prefer snacking as they experience a dip in energy levels that a small bite can remedy. Also, they look forward to experiencing the taste of certain snack foods.

Snack Pellets Market Regional Analysis/Insights:

The regions covered in the snack pellets market report are North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, South America and the Middle East and Africa. These regions are further segmented into - U.S., Canada, Mexico, Germany, U.K., Italy, France, Spain, Russia, Turkey, Switzerland, Belgium, Netherlands, Denmark, Sweden, Poland, Rest of Europe, Japan, China, South Korea, India, Australia, Singapore, Thailand, Indonesia, New Zealand, Vietnam, Malaysia, Philippines, Rest of Asia-Pacific, Brazil, Argentina, Rest of South America, South Africa, Kuwait, Qatar, Oman, Saudi Arabia, U.A.E., and Rest of the Middle East and Africa.

North America is expected to dominate the snack pellets market during the forecast period due to growing demand for ready-to-eat snacks as a meal replacement.

The investment made in the study would provide you access to information such as:

Snack Pellets Market [Global – Broken-down into regions]

Regional level split [North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, South America, Middle East & Africa]

Country-wise Market Size Split [of important countries with major market share]

Market Share and Revenue/Sales by leading players

Market Trends – Emerging Technologies/products/start-ups, PESTEL Analysis, SWOT Analysis, Porter’s Five Forces, etc.

Market Size

Market Size by application/industry verticals

Market Projections/Forecast

This Market Intelligence Report Analyses Some of the Most Crucial Concerns:

How will the major segments of this international market develop over the next few years?

Who are the major players that will dominate the market in the future?

When it comes to this industry, who are the top suppliers and producers?

How have the most successful companies in the industry planned for future growth and expansion?

In what sectors might we expect to see the greatest increase in demand over the coming years?

How many distinct subsets of buyers make up this market?

Which regional powerhouse do you foresee as becoming the largest player in the international market?

Does a new coronavirus pandemic have any consequences?

In what ways are established actors stymied by the entry of newcomers, and how may they be overcome?

Table of Contents:

Introduction Market Segmentation Executive Summary Premium Insights Global Snack Pellets Market : Regulations Market Overview Global Snack Pellets Market, By Type Global Snack Pellets Market, By Form Global Snack Pellets Market, By Shape Global Snack Pellets Market, By Ingredients Global Snack Pellets Market, By Processing method Global Snack Pellets Market, By Nature Global Snack Pellets Market, By Technique Global Snack Pellets Market, By Brand Global Snack Pellets Market, By Flavor Global Snack Pellets Market, By Application Global Snack Pellets Market, By Distribution Channel Global Snack Pellets Market, By Region Global Snack Pellets Market: Company Landscape SWOT Analyses Company Profile Questionnaires Related Reports

