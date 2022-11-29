Another year, another Sh!tshow - Shitshow wine introduces a new wine to their collection: Sh!tshow Reserve
EINPresswire.com/ -- A Fine Wine for the Times announced the release of a new wine this holiday season: Sh!tshow Reserve. It’s the perfect gift for any wine lover looking for rich, aged red wine. The wine is a single barrel aged an additional 10 months in New American Oak barrel. This aged Cabernet Sauvignon is available for sale online now, just in time for the holiday season.
Sh!tshow Reserve is a higher quality wine that has been aged longer. The reserve is a 100% Cabernet Sauvignon with notes of red and black fruit as well as vanilla and spice. A rich blend that’s perfect for this upcoming winter season. Only a small batch of this reserve wine has been made, so get it while you can!
The brand Sh!tshow was born during the pandemic of 2020, giving the year a perfect wine to pair with it. Sh!tshow reserve is being released 2 years later. Luckily, the wine has aged better than the pandemic has.
“Sh!tshow was born to meet the moment in 2020--a year marked by sadness, uncertainty, and loneliness--and will continue to help people through the difficult parts of life for years to come. It's why our tagline is 'a fine wine for the times," said Jeff Homer, Sh!tshow founder and owner of Grovedale Winery. "Sh!tshow Reserve was made with the same thought in mind. Although 2020 is over, the Sh!tshow will always prevail. It can be found in your personal, professional, or social life. It’s important to be able to take everything in stride and be able to find humor in the world, no matter how crazy things seem.”
Although the Sh!tshow of 2020 seems to finally be tapering off, the message behind sh!tshow wine still reigns true.
While Sh!tshow expands its lineup, the brand's initial offerings continue to celebrate national acclaim and receive awards. In October 2021, Sh!tshow's dry white, medium-bodied wine with juicy aromas of ripe white peach and nectarine with notes of citrus, was one of 31 wines from around the world to take home a Platinum award as part of the 2021 Las Vegas Global Wine Awards. The wine tied for second place in the Platinum category with a near-perfect score of 98. Following its success in Las Vegas, the white blend received a Double Gold in the American Wine Society's 2021 commercial competition in November.
"We are elated to receive recognition in both of these highly-respected wine competitions for our fan-favorite dry white blend—and in less than a year since its introduction no less," said Homer. "We are deeply appreciative of the reception this wine has received and look forward to bringing Sh!tshow Reserve to your dinner tables this holiday season."
Sh!tshow currently offers 4 wines available to purchase online. The company also offers gift-wrapped bottles of wine to make gift-giving easy this holiday season. To learn more about Sh!tshow Wine, or make an online purchase, visit www.sh!tshow.co.
About Sh!tshow Wine
Sh!tshow Wine is owned by Grovedale Winery, located in Wyalusing, Pennsylvania. This selection of quality wines is sourced from the west coast and blended in PA. What started as sarcastic commentary on a year that could only be described as a "Sh!tshow", these fine wines have now become lauded by wine enthusiasts and adopted by those looking to share the perfect way to celebrate life's ups and downs. To learn more, visit www.sh!tshow.co.
Raichle Lisak
Sh!tshow Reserve is a higher quality wine that has been aged longer. The reserve is a 100% Cabernet Sauvignon with notes of red and black fruit as well as vanilla and spice. A rich blend that’s perfect for this upcoming winter season. Only a small batch of this reserve wine has been made, so get it while you can!
The brand Sh!tshow was born during the pandemic of 2020, giving the year a perfect wine to pair with it. Sh!tshow reserve is being released 2 years later. Luckily, the wine has aged better than the pandemic has.
“Sh!tshow was born to meet the moment in 2020--a year marked by sadness, uncertainty, and loneliness--and will continue to help people through the difficult parts of life for years to come. It's why our tagline is 'a fine wine for the times," said Jeff Homer, Sh!tshow founder and owner of Grovedale Winery. "Sh!tshow Reserve was made with the same thought in mind. Although 2020 is over, the Sh!tshow will always prevail. It can be found in your personal, professional, or social life. It’s important to be able to take everything in stride and be able to find humor in the world, no matter how crazy things seem.”
Although the Sh!tshow of 2020 seems to finally be tapering off, the message behind sh!tshow wine still reigns true.
While Sh!tshow expands its lineup, the brand's initial offerings continue to celebrate national acclaim and receive awards. In October 2021, Sh!tshow's dry white, medium-bodied wine with juicy aromas of ripe white peach and nectarine with notes of citrus, was one of 31 wines from around the world to take home a Platinum award as part of the 2021 Las Vegas Global Wine Awards. The wine tied for second place in the Platinum category with a near-perfect score of 98. Following its success in Las Vegas, the white blend received a Double Gold in the American Wine Society's 2021 commercial competition in November.
"We are elated to receive recognition in both of these highly-respected wine competitions for our fan-favorite dry white blend—and in less than a year since its introduction no less," said Homer. "We are deeply appreciative of the reception this wine has received and look forward to bringing Sh!tshow Reserve to your dinner tables this holiday season."
Sh!tshow currently offers 4 wines available to purchase online. The company also offers gift-wrapped bottles of wine to make gift-giving easy this holiday season. To learn more about Sh!tshow Wine, or make an online purchase, visit www.sh!tshow.co.
About Sh!tshow Wine
Sh!tshow Wine is owned by Grovedale Winery, located in Wyalusing, Pennsylvania. This selection of quality wines is sourced from the west coast and blended in PA. What started as sarcastic commentary on a year that could only be described as a "Sh!tshow", these fine wines have now become lauded by wine enthusiasts and adopted by those looking to share the perfect way to celebrate life's ups and downs. To learn more, visit www.sh!tshow.co.
Raichle Lisak
Grovedale Winery
+1 (570) 746-1400
email us here