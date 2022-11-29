Nebraska Department of Economic Development to Accept Public Comments on Proposed Allocation of Anticipated $12.75M in State Housing Funds

The Nebraska Department of Economic Development (DED) will hold a public comment period from November 30, 2022, to January 4, 2023, to accept feedback on the proposed 2023 Qualified Allocation Plan (QAP) for the Nebraska Affordable Housing Trust Fund (NAHTF).

The QAP lays out plans for the distribution of an anticipated $12.75 million in NAHTF resources. Established in 1996, the NAHTF supports governmental subdivisions, public housing authorities, community action agencies, community-based, neighborhood-based, or reservation-based nonprofits and for-profit entities working in conjunction with one of these eligible applicants in their efforts to develop quality, affordable housing units that benefit households at or below 120% of the area median income.

Copies of the proposed QAP will be available on the DED website on November 29, 2022, at the following link: https://opportunity.nebraska.gov/programs/plans-reports/

Copies can also be requested by contacting Barb Pierce at 402-936-4587 or barb.pierce@nebraska.gov.

To submit comments, email them to DED.NAHTFQAPPublicComment@nebraska.gov. Comments must be received by the Department on or before January 4, 2023.

Individuals requiring sensory accommodations, including interpreter services, Braille, large print or recorded materials, should contact Barb Pierce at 402-936-4587 or DED.NAHTFQAPPublicComment@nebraska.gov.

Los individuos que no hablan inglés y los individuos con discapacidad podrán solicitor ayuda y servicios necesarios para contactar el Departamento de Desarrollo Economico, 245 Fallbrook Blvd, Lincoln, Nebraska 68521, o DED.NAHTFQAPPublicComment@nebraska.gov.