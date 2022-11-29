PennDOT Announces Virtual Plans Display for Shearer Bridge Preservation Project In Butler Township, Butler County

Indiana, PA – The Pennsylvania Department of Transportation (PennDOT) invites the public to view plans regarding the bridge preservation project of the existing structure (Shearer Bridge) over Connoquenessing Creek, Delwood Road, B&LE Railroad and B&P Railroad in Butler Township, Butler County.

The purpose of the virtual plans display for this bridge preservation project is to share preliminary information on the project's status, schedule, design, and right-of-way acquisition. PennDOT representatives along with design consultants will be available to answer questions.

Construction of the project is anticipated for spring of 2025. An online presentation of the project has been posted which outlines and explains the proposed plans and schedule for this project.

To access the web page visit www.PennDOT.gov/District10 click on the Public Meetings link under the District Links heading, pick the Butler County box, and then choose the Shearer Bridge Project tile. The presentation will be available from December 5 through 16, 2022.

The project documents will be made available in alternative languages or formats if requested. If you need translation/interpretation services or have special needs or concerns that require individual attention, contact Kurt Kretchman, Project Manager, at kkretchman@pa.gov or 724-357-4804.

Pursuant to Title VI of the Civil Rights Act of 1964, PennDOT does not discriminate on the basis of race, color, national origin, gender, age, or disability. If you feel that you have been denied the benefits of, or participation in a PennDOT program or activity, you may contact the Pennsylvania Department of Transportation, Bureau of Equal Opportunity, DBE/Title VI Division at 717-787-5891 or 800-468-4201.

MEDIA CONTACT: Tina Gibbs at 724-357-2829 or chgibbs@pa.gov.

