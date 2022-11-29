Burgum directs flags flown at half-staff in honor and remembrance of U.S. Rep. Donald McEachin

BISMARCK, N.D. – Gov. Doug Burgum has directed all government agencies to fly the United States and North Dakota flags at half-staff until midnight today, Nov. 29, and encourages North Dakotans to do the same at their homes and businesses, in honor and remembrance of U.S. Rep. Donald McEachin of Virginia, who died Monday at age 61.

The governor’s directive is pursuant to 4 U.S. Code § 7(m), which states that flags shall be flown at half-staff on the day of death and the following day for a member of Congress.