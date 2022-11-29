Opportunity to harmonize EV battery management policies to benefit Canadians, new report finds

/EIN News/ -- OTTAWA, Nov. 29, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- As governments across Canada develop Electric Vehicle (EV) battery management programs, a new report highlights opportunities to harmonize the developing EV battery management ecosystem with greater coordination and alignment of policies.



“Greater alignment between provincial and regional requirements for EV batteries at end-of-vehicle life will promote innovation,” said Brian Kingston, President & CEO of the Canadian Vehicle Manufacturers’ Association (CVMA). “As vehicles are designed, tested, and sold in a highly integrated North American market, so too should the management of EV batteries be harmonized to support the development of common processes, efficiency of scale, and a competitive market.”

The report, “EV Battery Management at End-of-Vehicle Life”, proactively developed by the CVMA and Call2Recycle Canada Inc., aims to promote awareness of EV end-of-life battery management and highlight opportunities to harmonize EV battery management policies. It examines current EV battery life expectancy, management practices, battery performance and diagnostics methods, and the roles and responsibilities of stakeholder groups involved in EV battery management at end-of-vehicle life.

“Call2Recycle has a 25-year history, with almost 40 million kilograms of consumer batteries diverted from landfills, seeking out environmentally conscious solutions to end-of-life challenges across multiple business sectors and product segments, including power tools, e-bikes, retailers and battery companies. We are pleased to partner with the CVMA to expand into the automotive sector as our latest step in our mission to create a cleaner, safer environment in Canada. We look forward to supporting the growing EV battery ecosystem in partnership with the CVMA,” said Joe Zenobio, President of Call2Recycle Canada, Inc. “We believe this report will benefit not only industry partners but Canadians across the country.”

Together, Call2Recycle and the CVMA are helping to build a comprehensive “5R” model to reflect the available pathways for EV batteries: Repair, Remanufacturing, Resale as is, Repurposing, and Recycling. This will help drive evolution of the ecosystem for EV battery management in Canada, making it more efficient and ensuring its own circular economy is formed.

Copies of the report can be found at https://www.cvma.ca/news/publications/ and https://www.call2recycle.ca/EV/.

For further information, contact:

Canadian Vehicle Manufacturers’ Association: 416.364.9333

Call2Recycle: media@call2recycle.ca

About the Canadian Vehicle Manufacturers’ Association

The Canadian Vehicle Manufacturers’ Association is the industry association that has represented Canada’s leading manufacturers of light and heavy duty motor vehicles for more than 90 years. Its membership includes Ford Motor Company of Canada, General Motors of Canada Company, and Stellantis (FCA Canada Inc.). Collectively its members operate 5 vehicle assembly plants as well as engine and components plants, and have over 1,300 dealerships. 136,000 jobs are directly tied to vehicle assembly in Canada. Direct and indirect jobs associated with vehicle manufacturing are estimated at over 792,000 across Canada. Please visit www.cvma.ca.

About Call2Recycle Canada, Inc.

Call2Recycle® is the provincially-approved consumer battery collection and recycling program for British Columbia, Saskatchewan, Manitoba, Quebec, and Prince Edward Island, and operates as a registered Producer Responsibility Organization (PRO) in Ontario according to the Ontario Batteries Regulation. Call2Recycle accepts household batteries (weighing up to 5 kg) for recycling and eTransport batteries used to power eBikes, eScooters, eSkateboards, Hoverboards and Electric Vehicles (EVs).

Since its inception in Canada in 1997, Call2Recycle has diverted almost 40 million kilograms of batteries from Canadian landfills and meets or exceeds the most rigorous recycling standards for safe battery recycling and management. Working on behalf of its stakeholders and with a network of more than 9,500 participating collection locations across Canada, Call2Recycle Canada continues its pursuit of ensuring responsible battery recycling is accessible for all. Learn more at www.call2recycle.ca or call 1.888.224.9764.