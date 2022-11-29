Hematology Diagnostics Market Size is projected to reach USD 13.50 billion by 2031, growing at a CAGR of 5.5%: Straits Research

The global hematology diagnostics market size was valued at USD 8.34 billion in 2022. It is projected to reach USD 13.50 billion by 2031, growing at a CAGR of 5.5% during the forecast period (2023–2031). North America is the most significant shareholder in the market and is expected to grow during the forecast period.

/EIN News/ -- New York, United States, Nov. 29, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Hematologists investigate the origins, manifestations, and treatment of blood disorders. Diseases and cancers of the blood and related tissues are the focus of hematology, a medical specialty. The growing incidence of blood disorders such as leukemia, lymphoma, and sickle cell anemia drives the global hematology diagnostics market . An aging populace, technological progress, and increased demand for better healthcare infrastructure have all contributed to the meteoric rise in the popularity of hematology diagnostics. Since their inception, blood cell counting and characterization devices have made great strides in hematology testing. Detecting small cell populations to diagnose uncommon blood conditions has been automated, reducing human effort, improving turnaround time, and creating more straightforward analyzers.





Get a Free Sample Copy of This Report @ https://straitsresearch.com/report/hematology-diagnostics-market/request-sample





The Prevalence of Blood Diseases like Cancer Continues to Rise Drives the Global Market

The increasing number of people affected by diseases of the blood is a significant force driving the growth of the international hematology diagnostics market. The rising prevalence of blood disorders like anemia, thalassemia, and hemophilia has increased the demand for hematology diagnostics. Anemia affects about 29% of women and 38% of pregnant women each year, per data from the National Institutes of Health (NIH). In addition, hematologic tests are gaining popularity in nations with a sizable diabetic population because they can reliably diagnose diabetes, hypotension, and hypoglycemia, all of which are characterized by increased blood glucose levels . It is expected to boost market revenue during the forecast period.

Increased Automation in the Hematology Diagnostics Creates Tremendous Opportunities

Automation in hematology diagnostics laboratories results from the research and development efforts in this field. As a result, automation has been implemented in many diagnostic laboratories' pre-analytical, analytical, and post-analytic phases to raise results' confidence levels and standardize the industry. Sample collection, diagnostic procedures, recognition tests, and other administrative processes have all benefited from automation, which has led to a decrease in human error and more reliable results. These factors would increase the demand for hematology diagnostics, leading to a larger market.





Report Scope

Report Metric Details Market Size USD 13.50 Billion by 2031 CAGR 5.5% (2023-2031) Historical Data 2020-2021 Base Year 2022 Forecast Period 2023-2031 Forecast Units Value (USD Billion) Report Coverage Revenue Forecast, Competitive Landscape, Growth Factors, and Trends Segments Covered Product Type, Test, End-User Geographies Covered North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, LAME and Rest of the World Key Companies Profiled/Vendors Sysmex (Japan), Danaher (U.S.), Nihon Kohden (Japan), Siemens (Germany), Abbott Laboratories (U.S.), Boule Diagnostics (Sweden), HORIBA (Japan), Bio-Rad Laboratories (US), BioSystems (Spain), Diatron (Hungary), Drew Scientific (U.S.), EKF Diagnostics (U.K), Mindray (China), Ortho Clinical Diagnostics (U.S.), Roche (Switzerland) Key Market Opportunities Increased Automation in the Hematology Diagnostics Key Market Drivers The Prevalence of Blood Diseases Like Cancer Continues to Rise

Buy Now Full Report @ https://straitsresearch.com/buy-now/hematology-diagnostics-market





Regional Analysis

North America is the most significant shareholder in the global hematology diagnostics market and is expected to grow during the forecast period. New and ongoing studies examining the value of hematology diagnosis in the early detection of various cancers are the primary drivers of growth in the market in this region. The American Cancer Society predicts that there will be 61,090 new cases of leukemia diagnosed in the United States in 2021, with 23,660 fatalities due to the disease. The rapidly developing pharmaceutical industry in North America and the government's implementation of affordable healthcare systems are also expected to boost revenue growth in the North American market. Rising healthcare spending and technological advancements among the populace are driving the hematology diagnostics market in this region.

Europe is expected to grow during the forecast period. It is due to increased healthcare spending in the region and the prevalence of blood disorders such as thalassemia and hemophilia. Many European countries have made it a priority in their health policies to manage better chronic diseases, which account for a disproportionate share of deaths and disabilities in the region. The presence of numerous market players dedicated to creating cutting-edge hematological diagnostics products and forming distribution partnerships is also expected to impact revenue growth in this regional market significantly. An increase in leukemia cases has contributed to this increase in hematology diagnostics.

Rapid urbanization, the increasing prevalence of chronic diseases, especially in developing countries like India and China, and improvements in healthcare infrastructure all contribute to the region's rising revenues. Hematological disorders are on the rise, which is expected to boost the economy in the area. According to the National Cancer Institute, India sees over 1.13 million new cancer cases yearly (NICPR). Rising rates of chronic diseases like cancer in this region are likely to directly impact public awareness of the significance of adopting routine hematology diagnostic tests for the early detection of diseases. It helps boost the Asia-Pacific market's revenue growth.

In LAMEA, the market is hindered by a lack of education and the high cost of treatment, but experts predict steady growth. Due to poor economic conditions and stringent government regulations, the region accounts for a negligible fraction of the global hematology diagnostics market. However, significant investments from private market players in the Middle East point to market growth in that region. The rising incidence of hereditary blood disorders and improvements in healthcare provided by governments also fuel growth in the hematology diagnostics market.

Key Highlights

The global hematology diagnostics market size is projected to reach USD 13.50 billion by 2031, growing at a CAGR of 5.5% during the forecast period (2023–2031).

is projected to reach USD 13.50 billion by 2031, growing at a during the forecast period (2023–2031). Based on product type , the global hematology diagnostics market is bifurcated into hematology analyzers, flow cytometers, and consumables. The consumables segment is the highest contributor to the market and is expected to grow during the forecast period.

, the global hematology diagnostics market is bifurcated into hematology analyzers, flow cytometers, and consumables. The consumables segment is the highest contributor to the market and is expected to grow during the forecast period. Based on the test , the global hematology diagnostics market is bifurcated into anemia, hemoglobinopathy, leukemia/lymphoma phenotyping, hematology pathophysiology, complete blood count (CBC), and others. The complete blood count segment is the highest contributor to the market and is expected to grow during the forecast period.

, the global hematology diagnostics market is bifurcated into anemia, hemoglobinopathy, leukemia/lymphoma phenotyping, hematology pathophysiology, complete blood count (CBC), and others. The complete blood count segment is the highest contributor to the market and is expected to grow during the forecast period. Based on end-user , the global hematology diagnostics market is bifurcated into hospital laboratories, commercial service providers, government reference laboratories, and research and academic institutes. The hospital laboratories segment is the highest contributor to the market and is expected to grow during the forecast period.

, the global hematology diagnostics market is bifurcated into hospital laboratories, commercial service providers, government reference laboratories, and research and academic institutes. The hospital laboratories segment is the highest contributor to the market and is expected to grow during the forecast period. North America is the most significant shareholder in the global hematology diagnostics market and is expected to grow during the forecast period.

List of top key global hematology diagnostics market companies

Sysmex

Danaher

Nihon Kohden

Siemens

Abbott Laboratories

Boule Diagnostics

HORIBA

Bio-Rad Laboratories

BioSystems

Diatron

Drew Scientific

EKF Diagnostics

Mindray

Ortho Clinical Diagnostics

Roche





Get a Free Sample Copy of This Report @ https://straitsresearch.com/report/hematology-diagnostics-market/request-sample





Global Hematology Diagnostics Market: Segmentation

By Product Type

Hematology Analyzer

Flow Cytometers

Consumables

By Test

Anemia

Hemoglobinopathy

Leukemia/Lymphoma Phenotyping

Hematology Pathophysiology

Complete Blood Count (CBC)

Others

By End-User

Hospital Laboratories

Commercial Service Providers

Government Reference Laboratories

Research and Academic Institutes

By Regions

North America

Europe

Asia-Pacific

LAMEA





TABLE OF CONTENT

Introduction Market Definition Market Scope Research Methodology Primary Research Research Methodology Assumptions & Exclusions Secondary Data Sources Market Overview Report Segmentation & Scope Value Chain Analysis: Hematology Diagnostics Market Key Market Trends Drivers Restraints Opportunities Porter’s Five Forces Analysis Bargaining Power of Suppliers Bargaining Power of Buyers Threat of Substitution Threat of New Entrants Competitive Rivalry Market Share Analysis Product Type Overview Introduction Market Size & Forecast Hematology Analyzer Market Size & Forecast Flow Cytometers Market Size & Forecast End-User Overview Introduction Market Size & Forecast Commercial Market Size & Forecast Service Providers Market Size & Forecast Regional Overview Introduction Market Size & Forecast America North America U.S. By Product Type By End-User Canada By Product Type By End-User Mexico By Product Type By End-User Latin America By Product Type By End-User Europe Market Size & Forecast Germany By Product Type By End-User France By Product Type By End-User U.K. By Product Type By End-User Italy By Product Type By End-User Spain By Product Type By End-User Rest of Europe By Product Type By End-User Asia Pacific Market Size & Forecast Japan By Product Type By End-User China By Product Type By End-User Australia By Product Type By End-User India By Product Type By End-User South Korea By Product Type By End-User Rest of Asia-Pacific By Product Type By End-User Middle East & Africa Market Size & Forecast Saudi Arabia By Product Type By End-User South Africa By Product Type By End-User Kuwait By Product Type By End-User Rest of Middle East & Africa By Product Type By End-User Company Profile Nihon Kohden Company Overview Financial Performance Recent Developments Product Portfolio Sysmex Company Overview Financial Performance Recent Developments Product Portfolio Danaher Company Overview Financial Performance Recent Developments Product Portfolio Conclusion & Recommendation Acronyms & Abbreviations





Table of Content and Figure @ https://straitsresearch.com/report/hematology-diagnostics-market/toc





Market News

In April 2022 , Sysmex Europe released the XQ-320 XQ-Series Automated Hematology Analyzer, a three-part differential system with a wide range of features designed to serve a variety of laboratories within healthcare facilities.

, Sysmex Europe released the XQ-320 XQ-Series Automated Hematology Analyzer, a three-part differential system with a wide range of features designed to serve a variety of laboratories within healthcare facilities. In March 2022, Mindray introduced the new BC-700 Series, a revolutionary hematology analyzer series that includes both CBC and ESR tests.





News Media

North America is expected to Dominated Hematology Diagnostics Market Owing to High Rate of Patients Suffering from Blood Disorder





Have a Look at the Related Research Report?

Rare Disease Diagnostics Market : Information by Product Type (Kits and Assays, Panels), End-User (Hospital, Laboratories), and Region — Forecast till 2030

Paper Diagnostics Market : Information by Type (Monitoring Devices, Diagnostic Devices), Product (Dipsticks, Lateral Flow Assays), and Region — Forecast till 2030

Blood Glucose Lancets Market : Information by Type (Push Button Lancets, Side Activated Lancets), End-User (Hospitals and Clinics, Diagnostics Center), and Region — Forecast till 2029

Oncology Precision Medicine Market : Information by Product type (Diagnostics, Therapeutics), Applications (Breast cancer, Lung cancer), and Region — Forecast till 2030

Clinical Diagnostics Market : Information by Test (Lipid Panel, Liver Panel, Renal Panel), Product (Instruments, Reagents), End User (Hospital Laboratory), and Region — Forecast till 2030





About Straits Research Pvt. Ltd.

Straits Research is a market intelligence company providing global business information reports and services. Our exclusive blend of quantitative forecasting and trends analysis provides forward-looking insight for thousands of decision-makers. Straits Research Pvt. Ltd. provides actionable market research data, especially designed and presented for decision making and ROI.

Whether you are looking at business sectors in the next town or crosswise over continents, we understand the significance of being acquainted with the client’s purchase. We overcome our clients’ issues by recognizing and deciphering the target group and generating leads with utmost precision. We seek to collaborate with our clients to deliver a broad spectrum of results through a blend of market and business research approaches.





For more information on your target market, please contact us below:

Phone: +1 646 480 7505 (the U.S.)

+91 8087085354 (APAC)

+44 208 068 9665 (the U.K.)

Email: sales@straitsresearch.com