Valneva to Host Investor Day in New York City

Saint-Herblain (France), November 29, 2022 – Valneva SE (Nasdaq: VALN; Euronext Paris: VLA), a specialty vaccine company, today announced it will host an in-person investor day in New York City to discuss the Company’s current vaccine pipeline, commercial products, and future directions from 10:00 AM to 12:00 PM ET on Tuesday, December 6, 2022. The event will also be webcast live and archived on the Company’s website.

Valneva’s Chief Executive Officer Thomas Lingelbach, Chief Financial Officer Peter Bühler, and other members of the Company’s senior leadership team will highlight Valneva’s core near- and mid-term value drivers: its Lyme disease vaccine candidate VLA15 (Phase 3, partnered with Pfizer), which is the only Lyme vaccine program in advanced clinical development worldwide, and its single shot chikungunya virus vaccine candidate VLA1553, for which pre-commercial and market access preparations are ongoing as rolling submission of a biologics license application (BLA) is currently underway. Valneva will also provide an update on its existing commercial business and select pre-clinical development programs, followed by a financial overview.

A live Q&A session will follow the formal presentations with opportunity for virtual attendees to participate in the Q&A.

About Valneva SE

Valneva is a specialty vaccine company focused on the development and commercialization of prophylactic vaccines for infectious diseases with significant unmet medical need. The Company takes a highly specialized and targeted approach to vaccine development and then applies its deep understanding of vaccine science to develop prophylactic vaccines addressing these diseases. Valneva has leveraged its expertise and capabilities both to commercialize three vaccines and to rapidly advance a broad range of vaccine candidates into and through the clinic, including candidates against Lyme disease and the chikungunya virus.

